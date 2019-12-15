BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Monday. Ellender at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.
Monday. South Terrebonne at Patterson, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Today. Ellender vs. Warren Easton at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Monday. Central Lafourche at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.
Monday. Terrebonne at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Monday. Lutcher at H.L. Bourgeois, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Monday. Covenant Christian Academy at Central Lafourche, 5 p.m.
Monday. East Ascension at E.D. White Catholic, 6 p.m.
NFL
Monday. Colts at Saints, 7:15 p.m. (TV: ESPN, Radio: 870-AM)
NBA
Today. Magic at Pelicans, 2:30 p.m. (TV: FOX Sports NOLA, Radio: 100.3-FM)