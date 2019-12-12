The News Herald will choose an Athlete of the Week every week for their athletic performance over the previous seven days of competition.

This week’s winner is Mosley wrestler Cole Bell.

Just a sophomore, Bell took the championship in the 106-pound division at the Cam Brown Classic in Tallahassee over the weekend.

He finished with a record of 5-0 and pinned all five of his opponents to push the Dolphins to a top five finish overall.

We asked Cole to answer a series of questions relating to or entirely unrelated to his chosen sport.

What it is your favorite sports moment?

Easily one of my favorite moments in wrestling is winning a really tough match, or beating somebody who has beaten you multiple times in the past. It shows how much I've improved since the last match.

How/When did you get started playing your sport?

I started wrestling the summer after eighth grade. I had just quit martial arts and my brother encouraged me to come to wrestling practice for one day. Ever since, I’ve been hooked on it.

What do you love about the sport you play?

The one thing I love most about wrestling is working to improve. It gave me the mental and physical confidence I never had before I started.

Who is an athlete you look up to and why?

The main person I look up to is my brother Lonnie Bell. He worked hard on and off the mats, and was always mentally pushing himself beyond the limits.

What are you interested in studying in college?

I would like to learn more in engineering. I always enjoyed putting stuff together and learning how they work.

What is your favorite movie?

Lord of The Rings series.

What is your favorite food?

Anything Mexican food. Kind of a no-brainer.

What is your favorite book?

The Honest Truth, by Dan Gemeinhart.

What’s on your playlist right now?

Lots of Lil Uzi Vert, Denzel Curry and underground rap.

What is one thing you’re excited about right now?

I'm very much looking forward to where season takes me this year and the next two years in high school, going for that state placement!