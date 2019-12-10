The Thibodaux boys soccer team tied Brusly 2-2 on Monday in nondistrict action from Brusly.
The Tigers got a goal each from Brodie Hendrix and Eder Gil Munoz and moved to 4-1-1 on the season.
Brusly moved to 1-0-1 overall.
MONDAY'S BOYS SOCCER CAPSULE
VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 8, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 0
At Houma, the Terriers got two goals each from Luke Morvant and Brian Gramajo and a goal each from James Leaber, Chandler Rhodes, Jude Robichaux and Joshua Rotolo.
Vandebilt improved to 6-2-4 overall and Booker T. Washington fell to 0-2-1.
MONDAY'S GIRLS SOCCER CAPSULES
VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 4, SACRED HEART OF NEW ORLEANS 0
At New Orleans, the Lady Terriers improved to 4-2-2 on the season and Sacred Heart fell to 1-3-1.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, BRUSLY 3
At Raceland, Rebecca Quick scored all three goals for CCA as the Lady Lions moved to 4-0-2 on the season. Brusly moved to 3-1-1.
CATHOLIC HIGH OF NEW IBERIA 3, HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 2
At New Iberia, Koryn Barrett had a goal and an assist for the Lady Warriors, Amanda Bourgeois added a goal and Jillian Daigle had three saves in goal as Houma Christian fell to 3-2-1 overall and Catholic High of New Iberia fell to 4-2-1.