Twenty-six area stars will participate in the 16th annual Subway All-Star Series football game 7 p.m. Friday at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola. The annual contest pits seniors from Escambia County against seniors from Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties.

PENSACOLA — High school football season has come and gone on the Emerald Coast, and what a season it was.

Niceville and Baker both made deep playoff runs. South Walton’s high-flying offense provided ample fireworks, too, as did Navarre and Crestview, the Bulldogs giving Edgewater — which will play St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday for the 7A title — a run for its money in the opening round of the playoffs.

But, if you’re jonesing for one last taste of gridiron action before settling in for that long winter’s nap, the Subway High School All-Star Series has you covered.

Put together by the Pensacola Sports Association, the 16th annual all-star game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola and will once again pit the senior talent from Escambia County as voted on by area coaches against seniors from Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties.

Tickets will cost $10 at the box office.

This year, Pensacola Catholic coach Matt Adams will helm the West All-Stars, while Milton coach Harry Lees leads an East All-Star team chock full of familiar names, including eight players from the Niceville team that didn’t lose a game until it met Edgewater in the Elite Eight.

That includes quarterback Will Koch, who completed 71% of his passes for 1,739 yards and 18 touchdowns against just three interceptions, while running for another 596 yards and eight scores.

He will be joined receiver Roman Prestarri and O-lineman Ryan Sabin and Dillon Byrd, as well as four members from the Eagles’ prolific defense: Defensive tackle Logan Schaeffer, defensive back Erik Ziegelman and linebackers Aidan Dark and Jordan Fowler held foes to just 12.8 points per game with shutouts against Mosley, Choctaw and Leon.

Meanwhile, from Baker comes center Dustin Oglesby and defensive lineman Eric McQueen, the pair fresh off 50 wins in four years and the Gators’ fifth straight Final Four appearance.

From Choctaw comes a trio of two-way players in Mario Banks, Daterrian Grant and Jimmy Hart, the Indian triplets nearly leading Choctaw back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

From Crestview comes running back Taylor Scarbrough, receivers Trace Sears and Rawson Mack, offensive tackle Camren Moffett, as well as D-lineman Jaheim James, Ty Washington and linebacker Chris Johns. Scarbrough, Moffett and Johns were each Dandy Dozen selections this past fall.

From Fort Walton Beach comes a trio of defenders in linebacker Kaleb Williams, defensive back Jamison Brundidge and safety Kendarius Smith.

And from Navarre comes quarterback Marlon Courtney, as well as his top two receivers, Tyler England and Xayvion Thomas, while Rocky Bayou linebacker Will Ferguson rounds out the bunch.

The East All-Star roster also features five players from Pace, four from Milton, three from Jay and four from Gulf Breeze.