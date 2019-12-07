And still!

The season is young, but Andy Thigpen’s crew continues to get it done. Friday, the Choctaw boys basketball team beat Milton on the road 62-46, pouring on 40 points in the second half to secure its fourth straight win.

Amarion Pettis led the way with 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting, the junior wing also knocking down 10-of-13 from the free-throw line with four rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Junior guard Jamil Bowles chipped in 12 points, three rebounds and assist, while junior Ezra McKenna had seven points and seniors C.J. Matthews and Torrion McGowan added six points each.

The Indians (4-0) return to action against Gulf Breeze (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the TeePee.

Niceville 69, Fort Walton Beach 49

Coach Jerome Strutchen and the Eagles (1-3) locked down their first win of the year against rival Fort Walton Beach on Friday night at The Fort. Niceville’s Twitter account dubbed the victory a “complete team effort!”

Up next, the Eagles will host Navarre (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Niceville. Fort Walton Beach (2-3) will host Pensacola Catholic (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, also. The score for the Vikings’ game against Mosley on Saturday was not available at press time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Walton Beach 66, Mosley 28

Marissa Brown went off! The Fort Walton Beach sophomore dropped 18 points and 16 rebounds on Saturday, leading the Vikings to a fifth straight win.

Fort Walton also got 12 points from Paris Smith and 10 from Sam Sherer, the reigning Daily News Large Schools Player of the Year.

Up next, Fort Walton Beach (8-2) will host Pace (4-1) at 6:30 p.m. Monday in The Fort.

Choctaw 52, Rickards (Tallahassee) 31

It’s been a good weekend for Don Brown and the Indians. After beating Navarre 47-34 on Friday behind Alexis Becker’s 24 points, Choctaw topped Rickards by 21 on Saturday, improving to 4-2.

Becker against starred, pouring in a team-high 14 points, but the Indians also got 13 points from Narissa Clay and 11 from Anissa Luton.

Up next, Choctaw travels to play Mosley (0-5) at 6 p.m. Monday.

South Walton 37, Walton 32

Friday night’s battle for county supremacy went to coach Kevin Craig and the Seahawks thanks to 13 points from Crystal King-Williamson, seven points from Olivia McLaughlin and six points from Sydney Johnson.

South Walton improves to 4-3 and will next play Graceville (2-4) at noon Saturday at Paxton High School in the Cats vs. Cancer tournament. The Braves drop to 0-4 and will host Marianna (4-2) at 7 p.m. Monday in Walton.

BOYS SOCCER

Niceville 2, Ocean Springs 0

Senior Liam scored both goals for the Eagles on Friday night at Twin Oaks with Nathan Thompson providing a key assist.

Coach Wes Nelson’s crew moves to 5-0-1 and will face Navarre (7-2) at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Navarre.

Rocky Bayou 3, Walton 1

Nic Ashworth, Emerson Perez and J.T.Lupella each scored goals, while Lupella and Zach Balthazar chipped in assists Friday for the Knights, who move to 4-2.

Rocky Bayou will next play Pensacola (2-4) at 6 p.m. Monday in Pensacola.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fort Walton Beach 8, Escambia 0

Trinity Chastain scored two goals Saturday, while Emma Daldine, Kayla Seibert, Colby Orcutt, Kathryn Ballard, Mariah Manthey and Lauren Adams added a goal each.

Fort Walton Beach improves to 2-3 and returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the road against coach Rob Simon and the 7-2-1 Navarre Raiders.

St. John’s Country Day 3, Navarre 0

It’s been a tough couple of days for the Raiders. Navarre battled Ponte Verda to a draw on Friday night, the Sharks keeper recording six saves, before falling to the Spartans on Saturday.

Raider keeper Faith Good had three saves.

Up next, Navarre travels to Choctaw (4-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Rocky Bayou 4, Walton 0

The Knights got two goals from Emily Colquett on Saturday afternoon and one each from Mori McCain and Olivia Jammer, while Kerrstin Embry notched and assist.

Rocky Bayou moves to 2-4-1 and will next play Baker at 5 p.m. Thursday on the road.