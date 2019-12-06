Dante Wright, a Navarre alumnus and Colorado State freshman, was named to Pro Football Focus’s All-Freshman team on Friday.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It didn’t take Dante Wright long to make his name known on the national stage.

Just a few months removed from torching defenses across the Emerald Coast, the former Navarre receiver opened his Colorado State career with 131 total yards and scores of 39 and 41 yards on just seven touches in the Rams’ season opener against Colorado in August.

Friday, Wright got the recognition he earned, garnering a first-team selection on Pro Football Focus’s All-Freshman Team of the Year.

"Wright was one of the lone bright spots for a Colorado State program that ended their season 4-8," PFF wrote. "He concluded his true freshman year with 57 receptions on 80 targets for 803 yards and four touchdowns. The Rams' up-and-coming star had four games with a passer rating over 140.0 when targeted, flashing his potential as a lead receiver. Wright’s 12 broken tackles after the catch (tied for second) and 9.5 yards after the catch per reception (11th) were both top-15 marks among freshman wide receivers. His future in Fort Collins looks bright."

Wright’s mother, Stacy, took to Twitter on Friday to congratulate her son, writing, "That’s what I’m talkin’ ‘bout."

As a senior with Navarre in 2018, Wright wracked up 1,598 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns, leading the Raiders to the Region 1-6A finals.