NAPOLEONVILLE – Making shots proved to be difficult for Assumption High School in its loss to Lutcher on Thursday.

The Mustangs and Bulldogs capped the first-round of the Jordan Mills Spur 70 Shootout with a game that saw both teams run up and down the court but find little success in scoring the ball. However, it would be the Bulldogs that finally found an offensive rhythm to break a 34-all tie in the fourth quarter and defeat the host Mustangs, 56-48, to advance in the winner’s bracket of the tourney.

Lutcher (1-0 overall) will now play H.L. Bourgeois in a semifinal game today, while Assumption (2-1 overall) takes on Patterson in the consolation bracket.

"I thought we had decent shots, shots that we normally make especially at our place. But the ball didn’t bounce our way," Assumption coach Derek Szush said. "We went 9-of-21 from the free-throw line and we were terrible in the first half. We shot more free throws than we did against Donaldsonville, so we improved on taking the ball to the cup. But, in the second half we settled for too many jump shots. We are a veteran team and we do have some guys just coming over from football but that isn’t an excuse. We need to play way better and we were disappointed, and it was disappointing for the fans that came out to the tournament. We should’ve played much better and we have room to improve. We have to take care of things in house and play much better."

The game was tied at 34 to start the fourth quarter but Lutcher broke the deadlock as Jacoby Williams completed a three-point play for a 37-34 lead with 7:03 left to play.

From that point on, the Bulldogs controlled the pace of play and after back-to-back 3-point buckets from Mekhi Patterson and Copeland Williams Lutcher led 45-38 lead with 4:24 showing. While Assumption struggled to make shots, its defense and rebounding kept the Mustangs in the game and with 1:03 left to play Jacoby Brown scored to make it 51-48.

However, Lutcher responded with a basket from Daquan Bowser and sank three free throws in the final 33 seconds for the eight-point win.

Copeland Williams led Lutcher with 16 points while Jacoby Williams finished with 15. Brown led Assumption with 15 points and Jaden Tyler added 11.

Assumption led 15-13 after the first quarter and 25-24 at halftime. Lutcher outscored Assumption 10-9 in the third period for the 34-all tie going into the fourth quarter.

Here is the schedule for today’s games at the Assumption tournament: Patterson versus Assumption at 3:30 p.m., Central Catholic versus South Lafourche at 5 p.m., Ellender versus Thibodaux at 6:30 p.m. and Lutcher versus H.L. Bourgeois at 8 p.m.

THURSDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

THIBODAUX 77, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 52 (at Jordan Mills Spur 70 Shootout, nondistrict game)

At Napoleonville, Thibodaux (3-1 overall) opened its game against South Lafourche (1-6) with a 9-0 run and never looked back in beating the Tarpons by 25 points in to advance in the tournament.

The Tigers led 19-10 after the first quarter and 38-16 at halftime before taking a 59-30 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Kyren Lacy led Thibodaux with 24 points, while J’Mari Carter had 18 and Khari Milled added 10. South Lafourche got 18 points from Isaac Callais and 11 points from David Adams in the loss.

H.L. BOURGEOIS 78, PATTERSON 75, 2 OTs (at Jordan Mills Spur 70 Classic in Napoleonville, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: HLB — Deondre’ Buggage (43 points), Logan Schwab (12 points), Damon Watkins (seven points).

Records: HLB (4-1 overall); Patterson (3-3 overall)

ELLENDER 55, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 54 (at Jordan Mills Spur 70 Classic in Napoleonville, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Ellender — Preston Bourda (18 points), Nykee Johnson (12 points), Tahj LaGarde (11 points), Terrell Carter (six points), Jalen Arceneaux (five points).

Note: Ellender’s Jalen Arceneaux scored the game-winning basket as time expired.

Records: Ellender (3-3 overall); Central Catholic (3-1 overall)

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 47, ST. PAUL’S 33 (at the CYO tournament in New Orleans, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Central Lafourche — Jaheim Gray (14 points), Ashtrein Duncan (11 points), Alex Sanders (10 points), Louis Woodridge (eight points).

Records: CL (6-1 overall); St. Paul’s (4-2 overall)

JEANERETTE 62, COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 32 (at Centerville tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: CCA — Jaren Scivicque (10 points), Ty Punch (nine points), Omari Dillard-Johnson (seven points).

Records: Jeanerette (4-4 overall); CCA (0-3 overall)

-- Capsules compiled by Chris Singleton/Staff Writer