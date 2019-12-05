TALLAHASSEE - The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, presented to the season's outstanding FBS receiver in college football regardless of position, seeks college and vocational school scholarship applications from qualifying high school seniors in the North Florida counties of Gulf, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, and Wakulla.

The Foundation will award a substantial amount in benefits for 2020 graduating seniors for college, university, and vocational school scholarships. The scholarships may be used at any university, college, or vocational school in the United States.

The candidates must have overcome significant mental, physical. emotional, or environmental barriers to achieve at the highest academic and extracurricular levels. The extracurricular achievement does not require playing a sport, although sports participation does qualify for the extracurricular requirement.

More information regarding the scholarships including the application can be found online at BiletnikoffAward.com/about-scholarships

The Foundation will review any application that is postmarked on or before Jan. 27, but the Foundation would appreciate submission of the application on or earlier than Jan. 13, 2020. Applicants may submit their applications now; academic transcripts through December of 2019 should be submitted as soon as possible in January. At least 15 scholarships are awarded annually, with the aggregate total over the history of the program approaching 300.

Completed applications can also be emailed to John.Harris@gray-robinson.com, with a copy to prof.wwmii@comcast.net, or mailed to: The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., PO Box 10762, Tallahassee, FL 32302.

Scholarship winners will attend the Biletnikoff Award Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, where they will be recognized before 550 patrons.

Please contact Trustee John Harris (850-524-6627, John.Harris@gray-robinson.com) if you have any questions.

The TQC Foundation's charitable mission is the provision of college and vocational scholarships to North Florida high school seniors who have overcome significant barriers to achieve at the highest academic and extracurricular levels. Participation in sports is not a requirement. The Foundation has provided many millions of dollars for several hundreds of scholarships and related benefits through 2019.