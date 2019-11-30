FYFFE — Ike Rowell rushed for two touchdowns, and Fyffe’s defense continued to dominate to advance to the Class 2A championship game by notching their ninth shutout of the season with a 21-0 decision over Collinsville in Devil Stadium.

The Red Devils scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the game, and quarterback Zach Pyron added an insurance score with 10:04 left to play.

Collinsville could not muster many scoring threats the entire night. The Panthers drove as deep as the Fyffe 4-yard line with six minutes to play, but were stonewalled.

Fyffe, which won its 29th straight game, will make its fifth state title game appearance in the last six years. The Red Devils won the title last year by edging Luverne 21-19.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ike Rowell scored two TDs from 2 yards out, but he also was a big-play threat through the air. Rowell caught bombs of 66 and 46 yards on those two scoring drives in the first half to seemingly put the game out of Collinsville’s reach.

THEY SAID IT

“Our defense has played pretty good so far. We’ve just got to keep it up next week.” Red Devils running back Ike Rowell

PLAYS OF THE GAME

Red Devils quarterback Zach Pyron hit Rowell in stride on bombs of 66 and 46 yards to put their team in good field position on their first two possessions of the game. Rowell then cashed both big plays in later with 2-yard TD runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

29 – Number of games in a row Fyffe has won coming after Friday’s game. … 4 – Number of All-State players who returned from last season’s team for Collinsville. … 0 – Number of times Fyffe and Collinsville have faced each other in the playoffs before Friday’s game. … 9 – number of shutouts Fyffe has after Friday’s game. … 20 – Number of consecutive losses Collinsville has to Fyffe after Friday’s game. … 4 – Number of times Collinsville has played in a state semifinal game in its 100-year history.

COACHSPEAK

“I’ve got a great bunch of kids. I’m so proud of them. We played really hard tonight, but we played really hard all year. … We knew we were gonna need to score points tonight, but we had a couple missed opportunities. The loss shouldn’t detract from a great season.” Collinsville head coach Ernie Willingham

“I really can’t say enough about our defense tonight. The weather was a little warm for this time of the year, so I thought both teams just kinda wore down there at the end. It was a physical game, but Collinsville was right in there with us and played just as physical as we are. Coach Willingham did a great job with them, and they had a great season.” Fyffe coach Paul Benefield

UP NEXT

Fyffe will face Reeltown at 3 p.m. Friday in Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Class 2A title. Reeltown defeated Leroy 29-28 in overtime Friday night. Collinsville ends the season with a 12-2 record.