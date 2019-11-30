BLOUNTSTOWN — With 9:23 left in Friday night’s 1A semifinal showdown, Blountstown long snapper Cody Peavy hurled himself into the end zone and swatted the punt back into the field of play.

“I thought it went in the end zone for a minute, but I was like, that was amazing,” Blountstown running back Treven Smith said. “He hustled down there to get that.”

At the moment, many shared Smith’s concern that Peavy had gotten there a moment too late, but the long snapper had no doubt he’d gotten there in time to make the play.

On the ensuing Baker series, the Blountstown defense forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at midfield.

Four plays later, sophomore fullback Garrett Martin crossed the goal line from a yard out to help secure the Tigers’ 21-13 victory and a spot in next week’s state championship game.

“They were so determined not to get a safety, they were running safe plays that they couldn’t make big yards on,” Peavy said of Baker’s worst drive of the evening.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Smith finished the game with 20 carries for 139 yards and one touchdown. He also caught one pass for 16 yards and another touchdown.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

11:57 -- 4:26

Blountstown dominated possession of the ball early in the second half. The first drive of the third quarter ended with the Tigers turning the ball over on downs on the Baker 29-yard line, but by that point, the home team had run 6:58 off the clock.

Blountstown’s first two drives of the second half took up a total of 11:57. Baker’s first two drives of the half lasted a total of 4:26, and when the Gators got the ball back after Martin’s touchdown they trailed by 14 points with only 6:11 remaining in the game.

QUOTABLE

“Anybody that’s ever seen these faces in these communities last October and last November and they see what these children have helped do this community. It’s not even just about football. You go uptown and the Christmas lights look better. People are smiling in the grocery store and I can’t tell you how many people ask me is (running back Alex) Valdez OK.”

- Blountstown coach Beau Johnson said when asked what it means to earn a trip to the championship game.

TURNING POINT

The game really turned on Peavy’s big play, but a less noticeable shift took place in the first half on Blountstown’s third drive of the game.

Smith began lining up in the shotgun formation and taking the snap directly. Seven plays later he found the end zone.

“It added a helmet to our blocking scheme. … I think just those few plays kind of loosened up, helped us,” Johnson said. “I know it helped us on that drive before the half. (Then) it helped us change the field position our here so that when we did punt it went down there.”

The Wildcat formation Blountstown ran on Friday night was something of a late addition. Johnson said the team didn’t start working on that package until Wednesday and Smith had only run two plays as a Wildcat quarterback all season (both against Port St. Joe).

UP NEXT

The Tigers advance to the state championship Saturday at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee where they will face Madison County.

“I’m gonna be very frank,” Johnson said. “Madison County is one of the best programs in the state. They’re unbelievable, but our kids aren’t intimidated. They will not be intimidated. We’re gonna go fight our tales off and that’s no knock on Madison. They are some bad dudes, but that group in that locker room,k they ain’t scared, brother.”