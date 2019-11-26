BOURG — The South Terrebonne Gators remained undefeated on the season with a 1-0 nondistrict win over Morgan City on Monday.

The Gators improved to 2-0 overall, while Morgan City fell to 0-2 overall.

Emerson Estrada scored the only goal for South Terrebonne on an assist from Carter Hebert.

TJ Pellegrin was the goalie for South Terrebonne. He recorded seven saves.

MONDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER CAPUSULE

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 3, WOODLAWN-BATON ROUGE 1 (at Mathews, nondistrict match)

Statistical leaders: Central Lafourche — Miles Smith (two goals), Trevor Demei (one goal).

Goalie: Central Lafourche — Peyton Arnold (two saves), Jack Gautreaux (one save).

Record: Central Lafourche (4-1 overall); Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (0-2-1 overall).

MONDAY’S GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER CAPUSULE

SOUTH TERREBONNE 7, MORGAN CITY 1 (at Bourg, nondistrict match)

Statistical leaders: South Terrebonne — Emma Babin (two goals, two assists), Wesleigh Chauvin (three goals, two assists), Julia Pitre (two goals).

Goalie: South Terrebonne — Jazmine Parfait (five saves).

Records: South Terrebonne (2-3 overall); Morgan City (0-2 overall)