PACE – This year’s Sportsmen Givin’ Back event was a huge success and was able to raise and donate funds to seven local charities and two young boys battling cancer.

Together, the 2019 recipients will impact thousands of people through their individual missions and community-focused efforts.

The theme for the 2019 Sportsmen Givin’ Back Banquet was “Fighting Childhood Hunger” in honor of the two top-tier recipients, who both share similar missions of providing food to local children in need – FoodRaising Friends and Outreach Navarre, dba Weekend Food Program of Navarre.

“We selected FoodRaising Friends and Weekend Food Program of Navarre as our top-tier recipients this year because of the work and dedication they are giving to our students in Santa Rosa County,” said Bryen Ballard, founder of Sportsmen Givin’ Back. “These two organizations are working diligently to provide additional food and resources to area students who may otherwise go hungry when they are away from school.”

The two organizations estimate that they will be able to provide a combined 16,000 meals to children in Santa Rosa County with the money donated from the banquet. In addition to the financial contributions, the incredible attendees of this year’s banquet also participated in a food drive to further combat and help fight childhood hunger.

Presented by LaneShark USA, the annual family-friendly banquet was held Oct. 5 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Pace. In addition to a barbecue dinner, silent auction items, and door prize giveaways, attendees also enjoyed a fun evening with a life-changing demonstration from Johnny Morgan and his team of Labrador Retrievers.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we are sincerely grateful for the kindness of all of our supporters and behind-the-scenes team,” Ballard said. “It is your generosity and thoughtfulness that enables us to do what we do each year.”

Whether you attended this year’s banquet or missed out, Sportsmen Givin’ Back hopes you will plan to join us at next

year’s banquet – fall date to be announced later.