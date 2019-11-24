Deontay Wilder just became more dangerous.

That’s a scary sentence for the rest of the heavyweight boxing world to hear.

For his career Wilder has relied on brute force in the form of a powerful right hand to make him the WBC heavyweight champ.

On Saturday he was calculating, used cunning in the first few rounds to formulate a plan to attack Luis Ortiz.

Wilder pounced late in the seventh round of the WBC heavyweight bout at the Las Vegas MGM Grand and snuck in a big right-handed punch that landed hard and knocked Ortiz to the canvas late

Ortiz failed to get up before the count to hand Wilder his 10th successful title defense.

“I had to measure him in certain places,” Wilder said in the ring afterward. “I had to go back and go forward and use different tactics. I finally found my measurement and I saw the shot and took the shot.”

It appeared Wilder was being cautious in the first six rounds, not rushing in and allowing Ortiz to counter with his left hand.

Wilder landed a few shots during the setup to the seventh, but Ortiz was the one being more aggressive in the fourth through sixth rounds.

During the fourth Ortiz hit Wilder with a hard body shot. Wilder responded by pounding his chest as if to taunt Ortiz.

It was the seventh round of their first fight in 2018 where Wilder got into trouble. Ortiz came close to knocking out the Tuscaloosa native, but Wilder withstood the punishment and knocked out Ortiz in the 10th round.

On Saturday, Ortiz came out aggressive and twice tried to connect with a combination of punches. Wilder blocked the flurry of punches and got Ortiz in position for the knockout.

“He’s one of the best in the world you have to give him that,” Wilder said of Ortiz. “Hopefully the other heavyweights will give him an opportunity. He’s the best.”

Next for Wilder is a bout in February with Tyson Fury, who he fought to a draw last year. Should he win that fight Wilder said he wants just one thing.

"I’m looking for a unification bout,” Wilder said. “One champion. One face. One name. And he goes by Deontay Wilder. I’m the perfect man for that job.”

Andy Ruiz holds the titles of the other belts after defeating Anthony Joshua earlier this year. They have a rematch on Dec. 7 in Diriyah Arena in Saudia Arabia.

