Some things are consistent: the sun rises, the seasons change and Fyffe wins football games.

The Class 2A, No. 1 Red Devils' latest win was a 45-6 rout of Class 2A, No. 4 Red Bay on Friday night in the third round of the playoffs.

Fyffe's first touchdown of the night came on a 56-yard yard run from Ike Rowell early in the first quarter, and though the rest of the period remained close, Fyffe blew the game open in the second quarter.

In the second 12 minutes, Rowell had a 17-yard touchdown run, Dalton Dukes had a 19-yard touchdown run and quarterback Zach Pyron connected with William Gillilan for a rare touchdown pass of 12 yards.

An interception by Justin Stiefel gave the Red Devils a last-minute chance to score but they had to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Brody Dalton to lead 31-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Pyron scored midway through the third quarter on a 1-yard run while Malachi Mize also had a 1-yard run with 26 seconds left.

Red Bay broke the shutout with 4:50 to go in the game on a 38-yard run from Hunter King.

Star of the Night

Rowell had a pair of rushing touchdowns and also made a play on the defensive side with an interception.

Coachspeak

"I couldn't be prouder. Our guys worked extremely hard to be where they're at. They deserve all the support that people can give them, and we've got a big game — a huge game in the semifinals next week." — Fyffe coach Paul Benefield

By the Numbers

28 — consecutive wins for Fyffe, extending their school record ... 131 — points scored by Fyffe over three playoff games ... 13 — points given up by Fyffe so far in the postseason ... 38 — consecutive home wins for Fyffe

Up Next

Top-ranked Fyffe plays host to No. 3 Collinsville for a spot in the state title game. The two area teams met earlier this season and Fyffe came away with a 24-3 win, the Red Devils' smallest margin of victory this season.