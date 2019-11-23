COLLINSVILLE — Someone was going to make history Friday night. Neither team had won a state quarterfinal game in either programs’ histories coming into their rematch.

Collinsville (12-1) traded scores with North Sand Mountain throughout the first half until it connected on a 39-yard Jason Perez field goal to take the lead at intermission.

The Panthers then built a nine-point lead on their first series of the second half only to see that lead put in jeopardy with less than three minutes to play.

The Bison drew within two points of Collinsville and had the ball at their own 15 with a chance to retake the lead.

One play later, Kaleb Jones put the Panthers’ win on ice with a pick-six to send his team to the Class 2A semifinals for the first time since 1983 with the 37-28 victory in Chad Hawkins Stadium.

STAR OF THE GAME

Michael Tucker got the lion’s share of the carries against North Sand Mountain and easily cracked the century mark rushing. Tucker rushed for two touchdowns, on carries of 1 and 5 yards.

THEY SAID IT

“My linemen were blocking good, and they were blocking hard for me all night long. With every rush, I ran like this was the last time I would touch the football.” — Tucker said of his night.

PLAY OF THE GAME

After forcing the Panthers to punt for the first time all night and leading 30-28, the Bison had a chance to drive for the winning score. On the first play, Jones stepped in front of a Landon Green pass for the interception and returned it 20 yards for the touchdown to give Collinsville a nine-point lead with 2:45 left to play.

“When they went trips on the left side, I knew they were going to try to get it over the middle because that’s where all their success has been. I read Landon’s eyes and I beat the receiver to the ball to get the pick,” Jones said.

COACHSPEAK

“I thought we played hard. We really got after them. I thought our guys sucked it up and played really tough. … We got beat by Aliceville in the second round (last season) and we felt like we left too much on the field that night. We’ve got 12 seniors on this team and they don’t leave anything on the field.” — Panthers coach Ernie Willingham

BY THE NUMBERS

2 — Number of times in the Collinsville football program’s history that the Panthers have beaten a team twice in one season: 1999 against Westbrook Christian and Friday night against the Bison. … 4,056 — Total number of passing yards Green had thrown for in his junior and senior years coming into Friday’s game. … 24 — Number of turnovers the Panthers’ defense had caused before Friday’s game. … 0 — Number of quarterfinal games either team had won before Friday’s game.

UP NEXT

Collinsville will travel to face Region 8 foe and No. 1 Fyffe (13-0) for the second time this season in the semifinals. The Red Devils beat Red Bay 45-6 Friday and beat the Panthers 24-3 in the third week of the season. North Sand Mountain closed the season with an 9-4 record.