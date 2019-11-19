Justin Coppock knocked in five runs to lead My Pho King Dumplings in a 21-14 win over HarborWalk Marina in the Coed II Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Coppock belted a triple, two doubles and a single for the five RBIs.

In the first two innings, HarborWalk jumped out to a 11-2 lead.

My Pho put up six runs in the third and two in the fourth to close it down to a one-run game.

In the top of the fifth, My Pho evened the score with one run. HaborWalk got the advantage back in the bottom half with two runs.

With time running out in the sixth inning, My Pho rallied and scored the 10-run limit for the lead. HarborWalk could only muster one run in the bottom half.

Blaine Watkins smacked an inside the park home run, a triple and two singles for two RBIs for My Pho. Jess Ramm hit four singles for an RBI, and Steven Cabellero hit two inside the park homers.

Zach Raya led HarborWalk with three singles and a double for an RBI. Brian Martinez tripled, hit two doubles and a single for an RBI, and Missy Welborn hit three singles for three RBIs.

My Pho King Dumplings 21, Ace in the Hole 8

My Pho started strong scoring the 10-run limit in the top of the first inning.

Ace answered with two in the first and then four in the second for a 10-6 game.

In the third, My Pho scored six and Ace, one.

In the next two innings, My Pho picked five runs while Ace only scored one.

Blaine Watkins led My Pho with three singles for two RBIs. Jess Ramm doubled and singled for an RBI, and Frank Kaesser doubled and singled fro two RBIs.

Andy Collins tripled and singled for Ace, while Travis Thomas hit a double.