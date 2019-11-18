Recruiting is always key in any college athletic program, with golf certainly no exception.

Making a verbal commitment years ago, Huntsville's Michaela Morard made it official Wednesday and signed on the dotted line to attend the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide is getting one of its most decorated signees, in a long line of them.

Head coach Mic Potter announced last week that Morard and Benedetta Moresco had signed national letters of intent:

“(Assistant) Coach Rosenstiel and I couldn't be more excited to add Michaela Morard and Benedetta Moresco to our women's golf team in the fall of 2020," Potter said. "Both Michaela and Benedetta are in the top-113 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings and will bring a wealth of competitive experience to our lineup. Michaela's and Benedetta's accomplishments were recognized this fall when they were chosen to represent the USA and Europe respectively in the Junior Solheim Cup. It was a proud moment for our program when Michaela and Benedetta walked into the opening ceremonies side-by-side."

Morard enters the Capstone as the top women's amateur in the state of Alabama, having been ranked No. 4 nationally in both Golfweek and AJGA Rolex rankings.

The 2019 AJGA Girls Player Representative, Morard, is a five-time AJGA Rolex All American and six-time AJGA champion.

In addition, Morard is a 10-time Southeastern Junior Golf Tour champion.

The Huntsville native is a three-time Alabama Golf Association Girl Junior Player of the Year (2017, 2018, 2019).

She has earned five Alabama High School Athletic Association titles, three individuals state titles and two team state titles, marking her as the first female in Alabama history to win four state championships. She attends Randolph School.

Morard was selected to represent the State of Alabama in the 2015 and 2017 at USGA State Team Championships.

"Michaela is the most decorated junior in the history of Alabama amateur golf, having won four Alabama State Junior titles," stated Potter. "She has also added one Women's State Amateur, and two Women's Stroke Play Championships to her resume. Michaela has also excelled on the national level, having qualified for three USGA Junior Championships, and two USGA Women's Amateur Championships."

Moresco hails from Caldogno, Italy, and is currently ranked No. 4 in the latest European Golf Rankings.

She is also ranked No. 30 in the Women's World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).

The 2019 Champion of the Women's Italian International Amateur Championship U18 posted a four-round total of 67-71-66-66/270.

She has 16 top-10 performances, including six tied for first tournament finishes.

In the summer of 2019, she competed for Italy in the PING Junior Solheim Cup.

She will join her sister, current Alabama women's golfer junior Angelica Moresco, for the 2020-21 season.

"Benedetta comes to the Capstone from Caldogno, Italy," said Potter. "She is the sister of current Crimson Tide golfer Angelica Moresco. Benedetta is currently No. 4 in the U18 European Golf Rankings, and is the seventh ranked amateur in Europe. Benedetta recently won the Under 18 Women's Italian International Amateur Championship."

UA’s men’s golf coach Jay Seawell has yet to announce his 2020 signees.

Other signees

Signees will be announced for weeks to come, but here are some statewide signees. I’ll add more as I become aware of them.

Matthew Madden, Northport, Samford men.

Auburn men: Ryan Eshleman, Vestavia High School; J.M. Butler, Louisville, Ky.; and Carson Bacha, York, Pa.

Anna Foster, Dublin, Ireland, Auburn women.

Price Brown, Mobile, and Garrison Guthrie, Auburn, UAB men.

Huntingdon College men: Adam Kilpatrick, Andalusia; John Gaal, Mobile; and Peter Meilunas, Fairhope.

Ian Thompson has been writing about golf in Alabama for over 26 years. His weekly “Mr. Golf” column concentrates on golfers, golf events and people associated with the sport of interest to the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas. Reach him with story ideas at thompsonteesoff@gmail.com