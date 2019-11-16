Here are Friday's second round state high school football playoff scores:
7A
Central-Phenix City 24, Prattville 6
Auburn 26, McGill-Toolen 0
Thompson 38, Florence 31
Hoover 23, James Clemens 20 (OT)
6A
Park Crossing 35, Stanhope Elmore 32
Spanish Fort 63, Wetumpka 21
Hueytown 56, Eufala 49 (OT)
Opelika 20, St. Paul’s 10
Muscle Shoals 30, Gardendale 27
Clay-Chalkville 35, Athens 7
Oxford 35, Cullman 0
Pinson Valley 48, Fort Payne 10
5A
Pleasant Grove 33, Faith Acad. 14
Ramsay 41, Valley 7
Bibb Co. 12, Greenville 6
Briarwood Chr. 24, Jackson 14
Mortimer Jordan 56, Guntersville 21
Center Point 26, Scottsboro 10
Madison Co. 28, Alexandria 27
Central-Clay Co. 20, Jasper 7
4A
UMS Wright 31, Talladega 6
American Chr. 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Montgomery Catholic 9, Handley 6
Andalusia 40, Lincoln 10
Deshler 27, Oneonta 11
Jacksonville 56, St. John Paul II 22
Anniston 35, Fairview 7
Northside 41, Priceville 14
3A
Gordo 18, Providence Chr. 7
Mobile Chr. 28, Pike Road 10
Flomaton 20, St. James 19
TR Miller 21, Montgomery Acad. 14
Randolph Co. 54, Westminster Chr. 6
Piedmont 42, Lauderdale Co. 20
Walter Wellborn 21, Susan Moore 14
Geraldine 61, B.B. Comer 7
2A
GW Long 28, Luverne 13
Leroy 34, Goshen 25
Ariton 30, LaFayette 12
Reeltown 30, J.U. Blacksher 20
Collinsville 21, Ohatchee 14
Fyffe 38, Ranburne 7
North Sand Mtn. 35, Westbrook Chr. 13
Red Bay 43, Sulligent 6
1A
Sweet Water 34, Maplesville 21
Brantley 49, Notasulga 21
Isabella 29, Millry 27
Lanett 44, Elba 6
Pickens Co. 21, Falkville 20
Decatur Heritage 20, Donoho 2
Spring Garden 34, Hackleburg 0
Mars Hill 59, So. Lamar 34