Aaron Arcement wasn’t about to miss his last chance at making a play for E.D. White Catholic.

Even though his coaches had explicitly forbade him not to try to return a short punt, the Cardinals senior, who most certainly was not the designated return man, didn’t think there was much to lose at that point. By the second half of Friday’s Division II first-round playoff game against powerhouse Evangel Christian, E.D. White was already well on its way to the eventual 84-20 loss that would end Arcement’s high school career from Yockey Bernard Field at Harvey Peltier Memorial Stadium in Thibodaux.

So, Arcement thought as he watched the ball sail in his direction, why not give it a shot?

With most of the Eagles defense well behind him in anticipation of a much longer punt, Arcement fielded the ball at about the Evangel 30-yard line with plenty of space in front of him. He broke to the right sideline and eventually made his way into the end zone.

But his night didn’t end there. Just a few drives later, a near identical short punt fell right into Arcement’s arms once again with even more open grass in between him and the end zone. For the second time he celebrated a touchdown with his teammates.

Ultimately it was not enough to stop the buzz saw of an Evangel offense that scored on each of its first nine offensive possessions Friday night. But it did give Arcement one last memory before he hung up his jersey for the final time.

And for that, he is grateful.

"The ball came short and the only thing that came through my mind was that the defenders were behind me," Arcement said. "So I just took the ball and ran with it.

"(Those moments) make it memorable. You’ll never get a chance to do that again. Last time, so make the best of it."

It was an emotional night for Arcement and his fellow seniors as they suffered from the unfortunate luck of playing a severely under-ranked Evangel team.

No. 8 E.D. White (5-6 overall) may have been the higher seed and home team on Friday, but the No. 9 Eagles are routinely one of the best programs in the state. The reason Evangel isn’t higher in the Division II seedings is due to a challenging pre-district schedule that left it 5-4 on the regular season.

E.D. White coach Kyle Lasseigne said he knew the Eagles would be talented but it was still difficult to anticipate what they could actually do until he watched them score with a 67-yard run on the second play of the game.

But even amid the sorrowful goodbyes between his players happening just a few feet away, it was impossible for Lasseigne not to let out a little smile when talking about Arcement’s moment in the sun.

"Arcement came back from a knee injury and battled back," Lasseigne said of Arcement missing his entire junior season with a torn ACL. "He’s a typical example of what we build a program off of. He came back from injury and fought hard. He’s not the most talented guy, but just came to work every day. I’m glad he picked those two balls up and ran for touchdowns."

The rest of the Cardinals were not as fortunate as Arcement in capturing their moments.

E.D. White only crossed the field a handful of times on Friday and only one of them resulted in putting any points on the board.

Outside of Arcement, quarterback Cailun Griggs was the only other Cardinals player to find the end zone when he pulled down an option run for a 6-yard slice to the goal line. His score was set up by a sustained drive by running back Patrick Shonacher, who picked up 58 yards on the drive leading up to the touchdown.

Shonacher was the most productive of the Cardinals with 76 yards on 11 carries.

"I’m very proud of my team," Lasseigne said. "We took some steps forward and backward and now we’re going to go critique what we did, make some changes and we’re going to be a better program. But I’m very proud of the seniors and how they transitioned with me. It’s not an easy thing. I’m proud of those guys."