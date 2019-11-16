The Niceville High School football team (12-0) topped previously unbeaten Fleming Island (10-1), 47-28, on Friday at Eagle Stadium to advance to the Region 1-7A finals.

NICEVILLE — If you must indulge discussion of a game ball following Niceville’s 47-28 win over Fleming Island in the Region 1-7A semifinals at Eagle Stadium, better dig your heels in for a debate.

Why? Because seven different Eagles scored.

Because Niceville’s defense had seven sacks.

Because Shawn Parker eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season with 115 yards on 13 carries, his biggest a 19-yard touchdown.

Because Azareyeh Thomas had a 69-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep, and then for good measure Dramarian "Juice" McNulty added a 54-yard touchdown run on the same play call to accent an interception.

Because Will Koch completed all six passes to pad that other-worldly 71% completion mark and scored his 24th touchdown of the season on a 1-yard keeper.

And, not to leave special teams out of the mix, because Luke Unterseh returned a punt 53 yards to the house and Erik Ziegelmann blocked a punt that found Jordan Fowler, who scored for the first time this season to accent a team-best three sacks.

"I told you last week that we have a bunch of different kinds of players that can make different plays for us, and tonight only reinforced that," Niceville coach Grant Thompson said. "We got guys that can take the top off, make possession routes, running backs like Shawn having huge nights, guys like Will that can run and throw, guys that can block punts and return punts. And we have big-play guys like Azareyeh and Juice, where if you give them a chance they’ll break one.

"So yeah, it’s not just one player. I’m proud of all our guys."

As he should be. After all, the Eagles almost running-clocked a 10-0 team that entered Friday outscoring foes 33-13 nightly.

Yeah, let that marinate for a second.

Following McNulty’s 54-yard scamper, the Eagles were a Koch to Dom Annichiarico two-point conversion away from a 42-7 lead in the third quarter and the turbo clock.

Instead, the Eagles inserted their backup defense in the fourth quarter and gave up a few junk-time scores that made the game — and yardage totals — look much closer than the game truly was.

Now, for the first time since 2015, the Eagles are bound for the region finals and a date with Edgewater (11-1) in a matchup of Region 1’s top two teams.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 40

As in, 40 unanswered points.

The Eagles began the night down 7-0 after committing the cardinal sin of encroachment on fourth-and-1 to void Fleming Island’s punt. Given new life, Dean Hyams connected with Kaleb Seybolt for a 41-yard touchdown.

Niceville didn’t panic. Two drives later Thomas took a jet sweep 69 yards to paydirt and then Ziegelmann’s punt block on the ensuing Golden Eagles’ drive set up Fowler’s score and a 14-7 Niceville lead.

"I didn’t think we were gonna block it," Fowler said. "I just saw Erik come out of nowhere and I thought he picked it up too after the block, but then I saw the ball rolling around and I picked it up and then Erik threw me into the end zone.

"It was fun."

Koch followed with a 1-yard score to put the Eagles up 20-7 at halftime, followed by a dominant third quarter for the Eagles where Unterseh split the middle for a 53-yard score, Parker scored from 18 yards out and McNulty’s 54-yard run ended a 20-0 frame that put the Eagles up 40-7.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Azareyeh Thomas, Niceville

Down 7-0, Niceville needed a jolt.

Enter the sophomore, who broke one arm tackle and outran the secondary to the left corner of the end zone. Thomas later had a 14-yard first-down run, giving the playmaker 83 rushing yards on just two carries. Yeah, that’s a pretty good yards-per-carry average.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Jordan Fowler, Niceville

The senior was EVERYWHERE.

Fowler scored and had 3.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and a team-best four solo tackles. Just get the man some oxygen, stat.

QUOTABLE

Fowler on Niceville’s depth: "It’s tremendous. I’m not nervous if someone gets hurt because we know the next man will step up and get the job done."

UP NEXT

Niceville hits the road for Edgewater, which beat Lincoln 23-17 in double overtime Friday.