St. James winning the school’s first district football title since 2010 is all Sean Lebeouf wanted for his senior season with the Wildcats.

With their 38-7 District 9-3A win over E.D. White Catholic on Friday night at Yockey Bernard Field at Harvey Peltier Memorial Stadium, completing a perfect run through the regular season at 5-0 in district and 10-0 overall, Lebeouf’s dream finally came true.

But as it turns out, there’s still one more item on his wish list — a Class 3A state championship.

As the likely No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming playoffs, the Wildcats sit just five games away from checking that one off the list, too.

And lucky for them, Lebeouf believes St. James may not have even reached its maximum potential.

“I feel like we could do a lot better. A lot better,” Lebeouf said. “We’ve got a little bit more left in the tank. We’ve got five more games.”

After Friday night’s showing, and the way they performed throughout district, it’s hard to imagine the Wildcats haven’t reached their ceiling.

St. James outscored opponents 219-26 over the final five games of the season, including shutouts in two of its final three. And that would’ve been three straight shutouts had E.D. White not tacked on a late touchdown in the fourth quarter once St. James took out its starters with a 38-0 lead.

Prior to that drive, the Cardinals (5-5 overall, 3-2 in district) failed to push the ball past the St. James 25-yard line at any point in the game.

The closest they came to scoring earlier in the night was thanks to a fumble by Wildcats quarterback Shamar Smith on a double-reverse flea flicker that gave EDW possession deep in St. James territory.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they would not get into the end zone as defensive back Brad Batiste intercepted Cailun Griggs in the end zone.

It wouldn’t be until running back Patrick Schonacher punched it in from three yards out with a few minutes to play in the game that the Cardinals finally lit up the scoreboard.

E.D. White was limited to just 151 yards of total offense compared to the Wildcats’ 353 yards, including 225 yards on the ground.

“They have speed all over the place,” EDW coach Kyle Lasseigne said. “When we watch the film, we’re going see offensively, initially you think you have something going here and then their team speed holds it. Against some people it might go for a touchdown and it goes for 10 (against St. James). Or it might go for 10 against some people and now it’s going for three.”

Lebeouf split the offensive workload with Smith for the vast majority of the night. Lebeouf ran for 114 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries while his quarterback chipped in another 69 yards and three touchdowns of his own.

Smith dominated the first 30 minutes of play, scoring all three of the Wildcats’ first-half touchdowns, including a 36-yard run to the end zone on the opening drive. He also threw for 128 yards on 11-of-18 passing across all four quarters.

It took Lebeouf a little longer to score, busting out a 27-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds to play in the third quarter.

“I think we’re playing all around our best football right now and we’d like to build on it,” St. James coach Robert Valdez said. “That’s good. So far so good and hopefully we continue to improve. Now we get to go onto a single-elimination tournament.”