BLOUNTSVILLE — Class 3A, No. 9 Susan Moore eased past Colbert Heights 42-7 in the first round of the Class 3A high school football playoffs Friday night.

The Bulldogs (11-0) led 28-0 at halftime and led 42-0 through three quarters.

All six of Susan Moore’s touchdowns were of the rushing variety. Roman Maldonado scored three times on runs of 8, 35 and 10 yards. Anthony Cervantes added a 3-yard score. Camden Lackey scored on an 8-yard run. Tanner Sisson scored the Bulldogs’ final touchdown on a 12-yard run.

Colbert Heights scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard Skyler Gault run.

Susan Moore totaled 296 yards compared to Colbert Heights 149.

The Bulldogs play Walter Wellborn in the second round next week. Colbert Heights finished the season 6-5.