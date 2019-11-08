MILTON — The city of Milton is currently accepting sign ups for basketball covering seven different age groups for boys and girls in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

The Milton Community Center is adding a new twist to the program for the 2019-20 season.

The six different divisions are as follows:

•Kindergarten (co-ed)

•First and second grades (co-ed)

•Boys grades 3–4

•Boys grades 5–6

•Boys grades 7–8

•Girls grades 3–5

•Girls grades 6–8

Registration hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 29 at the Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Milton, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays at the center. It ends Nov. 29 or when an age group reaches its maximum capacity of players.

The registration fee is $100 per child. Players will be selected to their respective teams by a draft process that will follow a brief skills workout.

“We are excited about the upcoming season,” said Robert Arnold, the Recreation and Activities coordinator with the city of Milton Parks and Recreation Department. “We have a great program developing with the city of Milton and are looking to build on what was started last year.

“Two new things for this season is the added goals in the gym to help with leagues and practices, as well as every player getting a complete uniform to keep.”

All games will be played at the Milton Community Center.

Don’t forget to check www.miltonfl.org for information regarding all city sports and activities, or contact the Guy Thompson Community Center at 850-983-5466.