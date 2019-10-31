Led by three runners who finished in the top 20 the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ cross country team finished third in last week’s District 1-1 meet at Franklin County High School.

The Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka boys and girls teams earned a chance to compete at the Region 1-1A meet Saturday in Lake City.

Jade Cothran, the lone senior among the Lady Tiger Sharks, finished 13th to lead Port St. Joe with Kristin Bouington (16) and Zoe Gerlach (20) also finishing about the top 20.

The Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School girls finished sixth.

Autumn Kotelman took 22nd and Madelyn Gortemoller finished 29th as Port St. Joe finished behind Baker and Pensacola Catholic.

Both those schools finished in the 30x for points; Port St. Joe finished with 90 points.

Also finishing for Port St. Joe were Hannah DaCosta (33), Kaylee Schweikert (37), Jasylyn Raffield (67), Brooklyn Shepperd (86) and Kensley Mathews (94).

Bethany Jenkins led the Lady Gators finishing 28th.

Other finishers were Ashley Thompson (34), Emily Dunn (38), Savana Mayhann (49), Hope Thompson (53), Riley Book (54), Jessica Dunn (69), Kelli Wolinski (71) and Allie Archibald (87).

Noteworthy is the Wewahitchka squad has no seniors and all but three runners are in middle school grades.

Boys

Zach McFarland of Port St. Joe was the top county finisher boy or girl with a sixth-place finish in the boys’ race.

The Port St. Joe boys finished fifth as a team with the Wewahitchka boys right behind in sixth place.

Ricky Forbes took 25 and Jack Trochessett finished 47 directly in front of Dylan Davis.

Other Port St. Joe finishers were Miles Butler (58), Walker Chumney (63), Britt White (73), Rilen Butler (75), Noah Barfield (82) and Tanner Fogle (91).

Leading the Gators was Grant Hulbert’s 22nd place finish.

Also finishing were Adin Evans (34), Jeffrey McGlon (52), Conner Roberts (61), Russel Dunn (62), Myka Steele (64), William Cole (65), Jaden Mosley (67) and Michael Lukas (72).