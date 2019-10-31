The Sharks hit the road to travel to Baker for a week 10 second round SSAC Tournament game. Baker is the No. 1 seed in the state in Class 1A and the No. 2 seed in the SSAC tournament bracket. The Sharks had a good showing but came up short on the scoreboard 27-21. Baker has a 30-plus home regular season winning streak as well. The score was tied 8-8 with and we gave up a late score on a long pass right before half to trail 15-8 at the break. Both teams scored twice in the 3rd quarter for the final margin. We turned Baker over with 4 minutes to go in the game and got behind the chains on a chop block call on offense and couldn’t convert.

As coaches we could not be more proud of the effort our kids gave. We slugged it out with one of the best teams in the State on 1A for 4 quarters. We accomplished things we set out to do like winning the time of possession and running more plays than Baker did. The problem was we gave up too many big plays and had some special teams’ mistakes. You can not beat a team the quality of Baker with that many mistakes.

By losing last week we now travel to Vernon who lost their second round match up at Blountstown. Vernon has probably the most athletic team in our area. They have a Division 1 tailback that has offers from LSU and several other schools. They have a DT that has several D1 offers as well. It will be a tough test for the Sharks who hit the road for the 3rd straight week. We are playing better in most areas we just have to clean up a few things. The biggest of those is giving up the big plays which Vernon excels at!

Just for some clarity with the SSAC brackets. Blountstown and Baker will play in the Championship game at Tommy Oliver Saturday at 8 p.m., Graceville and Sneads will play in the Consolation game at 5 p.m. You had to lose your 1st round game to play the consolation game where Sneads and Graceville are. Everyone else will play at the higher seed on Friday night.

Clear as mud right?

Now since everyone is clear our task at hand is a big one at Vernon. Please travel to Vernon and show your support of the Sharks!! Kickoff is set for 8:00 EST at Vernon! See you there!!

The FHSAA rankings come out today ( Tuesday) and we and Bozeman are the 4-5 seeds right now. The 4 will host the 5 in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs next week!! Stay tuned maybe we can get a home game in that 1st round?