West Florida Baptist Academy's Lady Conqueror volleyball squad ended their 2019 season at the National Association of Christian Athletes tournament in Dayton, Tennessee. The tournament hosted 48 squads from 12 states.

WFBA ended the first day of pool play with four set wins and four set losses: 1-2 match loss to Indy Genesis (Greenwood, Indiana), 2-0 win versus Eukayra Christian Academy (Stephens City, Virginia), and a 1-2 match loss against Carroll Christian (Westminster, Maryland).

On day two, the Lady Conquerors defeated Highland View Academy (Hagerstown, Maryland), Knoxville Christian (Tennessee), and Christian Academy of Madison (Indiana), all 2-0, to place as the No. 1 seed in Division III.

The 1st seed earned the Lady Conquerors a bye in the first round of single elimination bracket play. In the quarterfinal round, WFBA defeated CSTHEA Patriots (Chattanooga, Tennessee) and the Lady Conquerors defeated East Central Home School (Moody, Alabama) in the semi-final round, both in straight sets.

The best of three championship match resulted in the CCAA Homeschool Association Cougars (Kentucky) running to a 25-15 first set win. WFBA responded in the second set with a 25-13 win. Set three was tied 12-12 before the Cougars went on a 3-0 run to seal the championship.

WFBA's Allie Whiting and Emylee Minter were named to the NACA DIII All-Tournament Team. The Lady Conquerors ended the 2019 season with a 34-13 record (10-1 in conference).