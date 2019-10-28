Bozeman surges as NBH, Arnold fade

Following three consecutive losses to 1A playoff contenders Graceville, Vernon, and Sneads, it seemed as though Bozeman’s strong 3-1 start could end up being bookended by a late-season swoon that left them out of the playoffs.

Two weeks and two wins later, the Bucks look well on their way to a return trip to the 1A playoffs.

Bozeman (5-4) snapped its losing skid with an historic 28-16 win over Bay High on Oct. 21 at Tommy Oliver Stadium - the first win in program history over a Bay County team other than North Bay Haven.

Four days later, the Bucks notched an even more impressive home win over Jay 49-35 to avenge a 49-0 loss to the Royals in last year’s playoff opener.

Senior quarterback Jordan Rosalis put together the best game of his career in the win, passing for 355 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 67 yards and two more scores.

Likely already in the Region 2 field, the Bucks can make it academic with a home win over North Bay Haven on Friday.

North Bay Haven and Arnold, on the other end, both suffered losses likely devastating to their playoff chances, with the Buccaneers falling to Marianna 45-27 and the Marlins 44-0 to Pine Forest.

Mosley makes it official

The Dolphins won already won two games on the field this season - a 40-0 rout of Bay High and an 8-6 victory over Pace - heading into Friday’s road matchup with Gulf Breeze.

They still went into the contest 0-8, however, due to both wins being forfeited for having played an ineligible player.

That made Mosley’s 32-20 triumph over Gulf Breeze its first “official” win of the season.

The Dolphins did it fairly emphatically with nearly 500 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns from senior quarterback Joey Garrett.

Mosley still won’t make the 6A state playoffs, but it can still finish what has been a difficult season on a high note with a win over county rival Arnold this week.

Gant closing in on 2,000

Though he won’t likely get to finish his senior season in the playoffs, North Bay Haven running back Cam Gant could still make 2019 a year to remember.

Gant rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Marianna, bringing his season yardage total to 1,853.

He can become just the fourth player in Bay County history to go over 2,000 yards in a season with 147 yards against Bozeman, joining the likes of Arnold’s Jeremy Hester and Andre Allen and Mosley’s John Miller.

SSAC set for inaugural final

Tommy Oliver Stadium has hosted games this season on Thursdays, Fridays, and even Mondays, but it will get to serve as the site of some Saturday night football this week as the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s North Florida League gets set for its inaugural championship game.

It will be a battle of unbeatens as Blountstown (9-0) and Baker (9-0) face off in what could be a preview of a state semifinal game a month later.

It was the 2017 state semifinals the last time the two programs played each other, with the Tigers taking a 41-21 victory before ultimately falling to Madison County in the championship game.

They also played in the 2016 semifinals, with Baker earning a 20-19 win en route to a state championship victory over Pahokee.

Before Saturday’s main event at 7:30 p.m., there will be an undercard matchup between Graceville (6-3) and Sneads (8-1) at 4 p.m., in the final of the Big Bend Brawl, a sort of consolation tournament for teams that lost their opening games of the tournament.

On the horizon

Week 11 of the regular season means it’s rivalry week in Bay County, with all six teams in action against each other.

Mosley will be going for its third consecutive victory over Arnold, while Rutherford seeks to snap a six-game losing skid to Bay High, and Bozeman tries make it six wins in as many tries against North Bay Haven.