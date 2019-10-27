As he stood on the sideline, someone told Destrehan senior running back Kyle Edwards that he had five touchdown runs during a 49-21 win over Thibodaux in District 7-5A play on Saturday.

Edwards said the number took him by surprise.

"That’s the highest I’ve scored in one game," Edwards said. "When I heard it, I was like I didn’t score five touchdowns. This is one of my best games."

It was a big night indeed for Edwards, a University of Alabama commit.

He had 29 carries for 220 yards and five touchdowns on Saturday to help Destrehan snap a two-game losing streak.

"I have to thank my O-line," Edwards said. "I couldn’t do it without them. They came with it (Saturday). We came with the mindset to win because we knew we needed this game."

Destrehan’s running game controlled every part of Saturday’s game as they picked up 361 of their 541 total yards on the ground. Razan Keller added two more touchdown runs for the Wildcats on Saturday.

"We had to run the football," Destrehan coach Stephen Robichaux said. "We were committed to running the football and that’s what we were going to do (Saturday). Our offensive line did a tremendous job. Our running backs did a great job. We got our quarterback back (Saturday) and I think he made a difference. I tip my hat off to our o-line. They played tremendous. We just hit on all cylinders."

Thibodaux coach Chris Dugas said the Wildcats beat the Tigers up on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

"We just got outphysicaled on both sides of the ball," Dugas said. "They pushed us around on defense and offense. We lost the game in the trenches. We haven’t had a guy run the ball on us like that all year long. They just played old school football. They played smash-mouth and come right at us. We just didn’t answer the call."

After Destrehan jumped out to a 14-0 lead, Thibodaux’s Kyren Lacy sparked the Tigers with a 60-yard kickoff return. It led to the Tigers’ first score on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Luke Alleman to Darwin Davis to make it 14-7 after an extra point by Peyton Domangue with 7:18 left in the second quarter.

But Destrehan (5-3 overall; 2-2 in district) got touchdown runs of 23 and 2 yards, respectively, from Edwards to go up 28-7 at halftime.

Thibodaux (6-2 overall; 2-2 in district) scored on its first offensive possession of the second half when Alleman hit Kyren Lacy on a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-14.

Destrehan answered back with three straight touchdown drives on runs from Edwards and Keller to make it 49-14. Thibodaux’s Ferronte Miller ended the day’s scoring with a 74-yard touchdown run.

Thibodaux finished with 353 total yards of offense. Alleman, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a hip bruise but will be OK, completed 17-of-31 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Lacy caught nine passes for 168 yards, and Davis had five catches for 56 yards.

Robicheaux said he was surprised that his defense only gave up two touchdown passes to Thibodaux’s high-scoring offense.

"They are an explosive offensive football team," Robicheaux said. "Holding them down to 14 points, I was really impressed with our team. Our guys played hard. We gave up some plays but we fought hard."

Destrehan’s Jaden Harding intercepted both of Alleman’s passes.

Wildcats quarterback Damaruis Jackson completed 10-of-12 passes for 180 yards, and receiver Daniel Blood caught five passes for 145 yards.

Thibodaux will close out the regular season with two road games at H.L. Bourgeois and East St. John.

If they want to put themselves in a great position in the playoffs, Dugas said they will have to bounce back fast.

"We got to do a better job in the trenches," Dugas said. "We’ve got to get back to fundamental football and do our best to get back on track next week. We’re possibly one win away from securing ourselves a home playoff game. These two games are really important. If we can win against HLB and ESJ, we’re looking at an 8-2 year and possibly a Top 10 seed. We have a lot to play for. Championships aren’t won in Week 8. We just have to rebound from this."