GLENCOE — It was a wet and sloppy night at Wilson-Darnell Stadium.

There was heavy rainfall in the area Friday prior to kickoff, but the rain did hold off for most of the game between Glencoe and Saks.

The Wildcats had the speed advantage, but that was neutralized for majority of the night with the wet field conditions. But Saks still left with a 12-0 win over Glencoe in a Class 3A, Region 6 showdown.

The game was scoreless after the first two quarters. Saks moved the ball some but turned the ball over on downs three times before halftime.

The Yellow Jackets’ best shot to score in the first half came after covering a fumble at the Saks 40 with under two minutes remaining in the second. Glencoe moved the ball to the 25 but had no timeouts and couldn’t line up in time to spike the ball before time expired.

Quan Garrett got things rolling for Saks on its first offensive series in the third quarter. Garrett ran the ball 48 yards to the Glencoe 13, then scored on an 8-yard run to put the Wildcats up 6-0 with 7:56 left in the third quarter. The two-point try was no good.

With the struggles Glencoe had moving the ball all night, the dagger came at the 7:44 mark of the final quarter.

On fourth-and-goal from the 5, CJ Gresham threw a jump ball to Tae Jones and the senior went up over two Glencoe defenders for the touchdown to extend Saks’ lead to 12-0. The two-point try was unsuccessful. That wasn’t the only fourth-down conversion on the drive as Gresham found Kyle Goedde for a 24-yard gain to the Glencoe 6 on fourth-and-10 to set up the score.

By the Numbers

21 — Last week’s win over Weaver broke a 21-game losing streak in region play for Glencoe. … 4 — Friday night was the first time the Yellow Jackets were held scoreless since Sept. 20. Glencoe had scored in their last five games after being held scoreless in its first four games. … 10 — Saks holds a 10-8 advantage in the all-time series against Glencoe. … 5 — Glencoe forced Saks to turn the ball over on downs five times. ... 2 — Following a failed two-point try after the Wildcats’ final score, a scuffle broke out between the two teams. Two players — one from each team — were disqualified. It was not announced who they were and players do not have to leave the sideline when disqualified … 3 — Glencoe had three turnovers compared to Saks' one.

Coachspeak

“I felt like the rain could play in our advantage a little bit. I believe it did. We were able to power the football starting off the beginning of the game in some I and unbalanced-I. We just weren’t able to capitalize on it. I felt like it neutralized their speed a little bit. They were obviously a lot faster than we were. But I felt overall defensively that we played well. We just didn’t capitalize enough on offense But overall I am super proud of these guys.” — Glencoe coach Brian Alred

Up Next

Glencoe (1-8, 1-6 Region 6) wraps up its season at West End on Friday. Saks (4-5, 3-4) has completed its regular season.