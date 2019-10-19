SCHRIEVER – The Houma Christian School football team will have to wait at least another week before getting its first win as a Class 2A program.

The Warriors were no match for the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators, who dominated the game on both sides of the ball for a 62-7 win in Friday night's District 7-2A clash at Warrior Field.

The Blue Gators piled up 451 yards of total offense and limited Houma Christian (0-7 overall, 0-4 in district) to 98 total yards of total offense.

Friday’s loss was Houma Christian’s eighth straight dating back to last season when it was a Class 1A school.

Houma Christian coach Chuck Battaglia said making the adjustment to a Class 2A school has been challenging.

"It’s a touch adjustment right now because of the speed of the game and the size and strength of the guys we are going against," Battaglia said. "A lot of their guys also don’t have to go both ways. The combination of those things has made things tough. But my guys are not complaining and are playing hard each and every game. It’s an adjustment, and we will adjust as time goes by."

Ascension Episcopal (5-2 overall, 3-1 in district) raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Quarterback Cole Simon accounted for two touchdowns on a 5-yard run and a 17-yard pass to Ethan Leoni, and Andrew Stolzenthaler added a score on a 48-yard punt return.

The second quarter was more of the same, as the Blue Gators scored three more touchdowns for a 41-0 halftime lead. Ascension Episcopal scored two touchdown via big plays – Asa Freeman’s 67-yard run and Simon’s 57-yard pass to Stolzenthaler – and added one more on Simon’s 14-yard pass to Anthony Quebedeaux. Simon completed 6-of-8 passes for 128 yards and three scores, while Freeman rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown.

"Our guys came out ready to play and they played fast and physical," Ascension Episcopal coach Matt Desormeaux said. "We made a couple of guys miss and capitalize on some big plays throughput the game."

While its offense was running up and down the field, Ascension Episcopal’s defense made the Warriors’ offense one dimensional. The Blue Gators finished with five sacks and made Houma Christian’s running game nonexistent as it was held to minus 30 yards.

"We couldn’t really run the ball, which made us strictly a passing team," Battaglia said. "When they knew that all we had was the passing game, they used the pass rush to keep us contained."

Ascension Episcopal opened the second half with another touchdown, as reserve quarterback Cade Dardar and Austin Mills connected on a 29-yard scoring strike for a 48-0 lead.

The Warriors refused to give up and found the end zone on their first possession of the second half. Facing a fourth-and-goal, quarterback Wes Spry tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Ringo to make the score 48-7.

"The fact that we were able to move the ball at times and get into the end zone was positive thing for us," Battaglia said. "It’s has been a challenge considering everything we have been through this season."

The Blue Gators later capped off the scoring on Cole Edmond’s 59-yard run and Blake Sylvester’s 12-yard run.