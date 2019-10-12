NAVARRE – The last opportunity to snatch a win came late in the fourth quarter.

Navarre High, with the ball, trailed Chiles 42-31 as the clock sailed past the 4:00 mark. The Raiders lined up at the Chiles 11-yard line on second-and-10.

Navarre quarterback Marlon Courtney, who has orchestrated more than his fair share of wins in the last two seasons, fired a dart to the goal line, right in the middle of the Timberwolves’ defense.

An interception by Jalen Herring, followed by his mad dash 100 yards up the far sideline for a game-sealing touchdown, ripped that last opportunity out of Navarre’s hands.

With the 49-31 loss, Navarre fell to 4-4 while Chiles improved to 4-3.

“We had a bunch of opportunities tonight, we just came up short,” Navarre coach Jay Walls said. “It was one of those games where there a bunch of big plays and we were just behind the eight-ball all night.”

Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene reeled off touchdown runs of 50 and 23 yards in the first quarter, while Navarre scored on a 29-yard pass from Courtney to Jaden Rivera as the Raiders trailed 14-7 after the first quarter.

Navarre took its only lead in the second quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by Courtney to go up 17-14 with 6:33 left, but Greene reeled off a 52-yard touchdown run to put Chiles back up 21-17 at halftime.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 14

That’s the amount of points that Chiles scored off Navarre turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Chiles recovered a fumble by Navarre’s Xayvion Thomas at its own 29-yard line, converted on a fourth-and-6 then capped the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 42-31 lead. Herring’s 100-yard return added another score.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Jaden Rivera, RB

Rivera did his best mini-Ezekiel Elliott impersonation on Friday night, even wearing Zeke’s old college No. 15.

Rivera was electric with the ball in his hands, rushing for 163 yards on 15 carries and adding the 29-yard catch for a touchdown.

“I knew if the opportunity was there I had to make the most of it,” Rivera said.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Bailey Houston, LB/DB

Houston was all over the field for the Raiders on defense and special teams, and even made time to run for a 29-yard touchdown.

He seemed to be around the ball all night, finishing with 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack, which came late in the fourth quarter and with the game still up for grabs.

QUOTABLE

Walls didn’t want his team to spend much time lingering on Friday night’s loss.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Walls said. “We’ve been right there … we just need to figure out whatever ‘it’ is that we’re missing. That’s been the story all year long.”

UP NEXT

Navarre hits the road to Tallahassee to face Leon High (3-4) next Friday night.

NOTES

-Former Navarre High star and University of North Carolina running back Michael Carter watched most of Friday’s game from the sideline. The Tar Heels have a bye week before returning to action on Oct. 19 at Virginia Tech.