Surviving close games has been the theme all season for the Thibodaux Tigers.

The undefeated Tigers had won their first four games by an average margin of a touchdown – six points -- four weeks into the regular season.

Thibodaux found itself in another close one on Friday night in Week 5.

The Tigers made big plays on both sides of the ball down the stretch to hold off the Terrebonne Tigers 35-28 in District 7-5A action from Tiger Stadium in Thibodaux.

With the game tied at 28, quarterback Luke Alleman found Maurquel Price for a 13-yard touchdown with 8:13 left to play for the go-ahead score.

The Thibodaux defense held tough the rest of the way, including a sack by Spencer Boudreaux with under 2 minutes left to stall Terrebonne’s final drive.

"It’s like a weekly thing for us, it always comes down to the end," Thibodaux coach Chris Dugas said. "We were able to gut another one out. Our defense came up with a couple of big stops at the end. Our offense got it in the end zone when we needed it. We played hard. They played hard. It was just a good high school football game. It seems like we’re a part of something like this every week. Central (Lafourche) came down to the end. South (Lafourche) came down to the end. McDonogh 35 came down to the end. It’s just every week for us."

Thibodaux (5-0 overall, 2-0 in district) took an early 14-0 lead on two Alleman (17-for-36, 232 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs) touchdown passes, a 27-yarder to Price and a 14-yarder to Kyren Lacy.

Terrebonne (2-3 overall, 0-2 in district) tied the game at 14 before the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Ryan Williams (18-for-29, 244 yards, 3 TDs) hooked up with AJ Walters for a 37-yard touchdown and then with Jaylin Lucas (104 receiving yards, 66 rush yards) for a 71-yard score later in the period.

Terrebonne took the lead 21-14 early in the second quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Ja’Khi Douglas.

Thibodaux answered on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Alleman to Darwin Davis with 6:42 left in the half. The game was tied at 21 at halftime.

Rimond Thompson scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to give Thibodaux a 28-21 lead midway through the third.

Terrebonne defensive back D’jon Scott intercepted an Alleman pass and weaved through Thibodaux would-be tacklers 47 yards for the touchdown return. The game was tied at 28 heading to the fourth quarter.

The eventual game-winning touchdown from Alleman to Price capped a 15-play, 82-yard drive that took 5:48 on the clock. The Thibodaux defense would stop Terrebonne’s next two drives on downs to seal the victory.

"We seem to keep shooting ourselves in the foot with the way we’ve played the last couple of weeks," Terrebonne coach Gary Hill said. "We have to learn what to do in every situation. We had them in third and longs with chances to get off the field and we let them convert. We had too many third downs that we did not convert. This game was won and lost on third-down conversions. On third down plays, we didn’t do enough. They did a better job of that. They made the plays that allowed them to win the game. Another hard-fought football game and we came up short again."