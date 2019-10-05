SARDIS CITY — The game in Sardis City on Friday night could be looked at one or two ways.

One could say Sardis had plenty of opportunities to take the lead, while another might add that No. 10 Alexandria had multiple chances to put the game to bed.

But it was the Valley Cubs who came out a 16-10 winner in double overtime in a key Class 5A, Region 6 battle.

Wesley Wright came in at quarterback, went under center at the 1-yard line on third down in the second extra period and punched it in to lift Alexandria to a win.

Sardis had the ball first in the double overtime period. Facing third-and-15 after a penalty, quarterback Jay Owens found Temon Wilson for a 15-yard touchdown. The home side’s crowd went from cheering loudly to booing after a penalty negated the score.

The Lions tried a fake field goal on 4th-and-20 but didn’t convert.

Sardis had a chance to win the game in the first overtime.

The Lions held the Valley Cubs twice at the 1 for a turnover on downs. Sardis then ran three plays and tried a 27-yard field goal, but David Cobalen’s kick was blocked.

Alexandria led 10-3 at halftime and threatened to score on each of its first four drives of the second half.

The Valley Cubs first turned the ball on downs at the Sardis 3 and again at the Sardis 10. The next two drives ended via fumbles at the Lion 1 and 14.

The problem for Sardis was it took until the fourth drive before it was able to capitalize.

The Lions drove down the field capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Owens to Wilson with 5:34 left in regulation. Cobalan’s extra point tied the game at 10.

Star of the Night

Ronnie Royal had 30 carries for 256 yards with one touchdown out of the wildcat for the Valley Cubs.

By the Numbers

4 — Sardis and Alexandria have met four times, with the Valley Cubs coming out with the win each time. … 68 — The Valley Cubs outscored the Lions 89-21 in the three previous meetings, a total of 68 points. … 10 — Total points allowed by Alexandria in its last three games, including Friday night.

Coachspeak

“The kids played their hearts out and gave us a chance to win. We got some turnovers inside the 10 and I don’t know how many times we stopped them. That’s just guts. That just shows the kids’ character right there.” — Sardis coach Gene Hill

Sardis Stat Sheet

Owens was 12-of-27 passing for 135 yards with one touchdown. He added 27 rushing yards. Luke Morris, who left the game before halftime with an injury, had 23 rushing yards on nine carries. Wilson completed a pass for 20 yards. Michael Turner had eight tackles.

Alexandria Stat Sheet

Javais McGhee was 4-of-8 passing for 10 yards.

Up Next

Both continue region play Friday night as Sardis (3-3, 2-2) travels to Boaz and Alexandria (5-0, 3-0) hosts Southside.