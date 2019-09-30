Every week The News Herald will rank all 18 of the football teams in its coverage area based on a combination of win-loss record and strength of schedule.

1. Mosley (2-4) Previous (1)

The Dolphins went on the road to Fort Walton Beach without their head coach Jeremy Brown, who was suspended for the game earlier in the week for failing to follow an administrative directive, and were dealt a disheartening 10-9 loss by the Vikings.

Brown will be back for the upcoming bye week and the remainder of the season, but the Dolphins have precious little margin for error if they want to make the playoffs.

Up next: Oct. 11 vs. Escambia

2. Blountstown (5-0) Previous (2)

The Tigers ventured out of state to take on Georgia program Deerfield-Windsor and found the competition no more challenging than they’ve found it in-state, rolling to an easy 38-0 win.

Blountstown now has three 30-plus point victories this season and has won every game by at least 21 points.

Up next: Oct. 4 at Port St. Joe

3. Vernon (4-1) Previous (3)

The Yellowjackets came off of their bye week looking rested and refreshed with a 54-14 destruction of Bozeman for their fourth consecutive victory.

Junior running back K’wan Powell put on yet another explosive running display with 177 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries along with 65-yard kick return score.

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Graceville

4. Sneads (5-0) Previous (5)

The Pirates were off last week following their fifth straight win to start the season. Sneads has just two more games on the schedule before the start of Sunshine State Athletic Conference play.

Up next: Oct. 4 at Bozeman

5. Marianna (4-2) Previous (4)

Marianna was unable to make it three wins in a row on Friday night, falling to South Walton 30-27 on a field goal in the final minute of play.

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Bay.

6. Port St. Joe (3-3) Previous (9)

The Tiger Sharks got their biggest victory of the season Friday, rallying from a 6-0 halftime deficit to score 20 unanswered points in the second half and take down previously undefeated Graceville.

They’ll get another unbeaten 1A power next week when they welcome in archrival Blountstown.

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Blountstown

7. Graceville (4-1) Previous (6)

Graceville finally suffered its first loss under first-year coach Barry Gardner, falling to Port St. Joe 20-6.

Things don’t get any easier for the Tigers with a road trip against 1A powerhouse Vernon.

Up next: Oct. 4 at Vernon

8. Rutherford (2-4) Previous (7)

The Rams nearly completed an impressive comeback against Walton after falling behind 23-8 in the first half, but they ultimately fell 30-28 thanks to a pair of failed two-point conversions in the fourth quarter.

Up next: Oct. 4 vs. Arnold

9. Arnold (2-3) Previous (8)

The Marlins looked like a different team coming off of their bye week following a lopsided loss to West Florida, routing Bay High 45-12 thanks to a 330-yard rushing performance from senior running back Alex Noble.

Up next: Oct. 4 at Rutherford

10. Bay (1-5) Previous (10)

The Tornadoes’ woes continued with a 45-12 road loss to Arnold. Bay has lost its last three games by a combined score of 122-19.

Up next: Oct. 4 at Marianna

11. North Bay Haven (2-3)

12. Holmes County (2-4)

13. Bozeman (3-3)

14. Wewahitchka (2-4)

15. Chipley (0-6)

16. Cottondale (1-4)

17. Franklin County (2-3)

18. Liberty County (0-5)