PORT ST. JOE — Port St Joe scored 20 unanswered points Friday night to take a 20-6 victory over visiting Graceville, snapping a two-game losing skid in the process.

The Tigers Sharks (3-3) trailed 6-0 at halftime before tying it up on a 51-yard rushing touchdown by Bubba Ash with 6:14 left in the third quarter, with Christian Logan’s extra point putting them into the lead 7-6.

A 3-yard touchdown run by Kelvin Griffin early in the fourth made it 13-6, and Colin Amison punched it in from a yard out with 5:43 remaining in the game to put the finishing touches on the win.

"We finally played four quarters tonight," Port St. Joe coach Greg Jordan said. "We’ve shown glimpses of playing like we’re capable, but we haven’t been consistent. We’ve turned the ball over and had penalties and shot ourselves in the foot. We sort of eliminated those tonight. That was a big win for us."

Ash finished with 100 yards on the ground on 14 carries to lead PSJ, followed by Davien Welch with 76 yards on six rushes, and Griffin with 60 yards on seven attempts.

Jeremiah Castro led the Tigers (4-1) with 133 yards and a touchdown on 20 rushes, though 76 of those yards came on one carry.

Xavian Sorey added 65 yards on 10 rushes. Graceville next plays at Vernon on Friday, while Port St. Joe hosts Blountstown on Friday.

Blountstown 38, Deerfield-Windsor (Ga.) 0

ALBANY, Ga. — The Tigers kept their unbeaten streak to start the season intact and improved to 5-0.

Treven Smith gave another in a long line of spectacular all-around performances for Blountstown, putting up 289 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Smith scored rushing and receiving touchdowns while adding a 72-yard punt return touchdown and a 96-yard fumble recovery touchdown.

Smith finished with 112 yards on the ground on just 13 carries. Logan Pumphrey completed 8 of 12 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, with Jarian Mosley catching two balls for 30 yards and a score.

The Tigers outgained the Knights (2-3) 273-91.

Other area scores

South Walton 30, Marianna 27

Franklin County 26, Liberty County 20

Northside Methodist 38, Wewahitchka 36

Freeport 41, Chipley 36

Holmes County 18, Lighthouse Christian 0