RESERVE – It wasn’t the way H.L. Bourgeois wanted to open its District 7-5A football season.

The Braves suffered a 69-7 loss to East St. John at Joe Keller Stadium in Reserve on Friday night.

The Braves fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in district play. East St. John improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district.

H.L. Bourgeois coach Ryan Fournier said the Wildcats simply dominated every part of Friday’s game.

“All credit goes to East St. John and their players and coaches,” Fournier said. “Offensively we have to do a better job protecting the quarterback and getting a run game established. On defense, we had too many missed tackles and could not get off the field on third down.”

H.L. Bourgeois’ only touchdown of the game came on a 35-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Rainey to running back Will Babin on a screen play.

The Braves will host Destrehan in District 7-5A play at Thomas B. Smith Memorial Stadium in Houma on Friday.

“East St. John is a great team,” Fournier said. “Our guys fought hard and I’m proud of them. We have to put this one behind us and get ready for Destrehan.”

LORANGER 41,

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0

At Nicholls State University's John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, the Lions fell to 1-2 overall after the nondistrict loss on Friday night.

CCA trailed 13-0 after the first quarter and 20-0 at halftime.

Loranger improved to 4-0.