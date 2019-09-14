GALLIANO – Both teams played great defense and neither team played great offense.

But Thibodaux High had just enough to take a 12-3 nondistrict win over South Lafourche on Friday night at Ralph Pere Field at Tarpon Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (2-0 overall) looked like they would score on their first possession. After South Lafourche took the opening kickoff, a short Tarpons punt set up the Tigers at midfield.

A personal foul on South Lafourche (0-2 overall) moved that to the 35, before Luke Alleman hit Darwin Davis for a 30-yard gain, giving Thibodaux first-and-goal at the 5.

But the Tarpons defense stood up, stuffing two runs, before Brodie Guidry picked off Alleman in the end zone for the turnover, the first of many more to come.

A Tarpons three-and-out and another short punt gave the Tigers virtually the same field position as the first drive, on their own 47.

On fourth-and-3 from the South Lafourche 46, Thibodaux faked a punt, direct snapping to Kahlil Brisco, who swept right 26 yards for a first down at the Tarpon 23.

Three plays later, Alleman hit a diving stretching Davis on the side of the end zone for an 11 yard score and a 7-0 Thibodaux lead with 5:22 left in the first.

South Lafourche responded with an 11-play, 41-yard drive culminating in Jesse Torres’ 30-yard field goal, making it 7-3 with 9:30 left in the half.

What followed was a Thibodaux fumble, South Lafourche turning the ball over on downs, and Thibodaux returning the favor after going 15 plays and 61 yards, failing to covert on fourth-and-two on the Tarpons’ 16.

Tyren Young intercepted South Lafourche quarterback Patrick Gisclair on first down. Thibodaux could only gain 8 yards in three plays, resulting in a 31-yard Peyton Domangue field goal, making it 10-3 at halftime.

"I was watching good defense by us. I was watching good defense from them. I was watching bad offense from us," Thibodaux coach Chris Dugas said. "The turnovers, the lack of blocking up front, the inability to get off of man to man. It was lackluster. It wasn’t a good performance at all. The defense was lights out. Great job by the defense. The defense won this one for us."

South Lafourche coach Blake Forsythe had a similar assessment.

"I thought we were average on special teams and lights out on defense," Forsythe said. "And I think I saw some growing up by our offense in the second half. After a game and a half, they started to click a little."

Thibodaux later scored on a safety with 1:34 left to play on a blocked punt that went out of the end zone.

Thibodaux standout senior wide receiver Kyren Lacy, a Louisiana-Lafayette commit, did not play in the game. Earlier Friday, Dugas declined to comment on the reason why.