BOURG – It didn’t take the Terrebonne Tigers long to take control of Friday night’s nondistrict game against the Ellender Patriots.

The Tigers only needed 15 seconds to put the first points on the scoreboard. Ja’Khi Douglas returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead.

It was the start of a scoring onslaught, as Terrebonne cruised to a 60-0 win at South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium.

Terrebonne coach Gary Hill said Douglas’ kickoff return gave the team the spark it needed following last week’s season-opening loss to Jesuit.

“It just gave us the confidence to just go out and play football,” Hill said. “We told them to forget about the memos and what the newspapers and media says about them because we just needed to go out there and have some fun.”

Terrebonne (1-1 overall) displayed that confidence by finishing with 452 yards of total offense (258 rushing 194 passing). Defensively, the Tigers limited the Patriots to 155 yards of total offense (19 rushing, 166 passing) and had forced Ellender into 10 plays for negative yards (45 yards lost).

Hill said he was pleased to see his team shake off last week’s loss and rebound with a big win over a parish rival.

“It was an emotional week for our kids because we know that we didn’t play well last week,” Hill said. “(Friday night) we came out and did what we were supposed to do. We still have a few things we need to get better at because we need to make improvements every week. I’m very happy with the way they played.”

After turning the ball over on their first offensive play of the game, the Tigers quickly got back on track and scored on every possession in the first half.

Following Wyatt Guidry’s 22-yard field goal, Terrebonne closed out the first half by scoring three straight touchdowns for a 31-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Ryan Williams started with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin Lucas (three catches for 89 yards) and followed with an 11-yard scoring strike to Keith Robinson. Justin Navy closed out the first half with 1-yard touchdown run for a 31-0 halftime lead.

“The opening kickoff definitely gave us the spark we needed,” Terrebonne defensive lineman Maason Smith said. “We took that spark and carried it the rest of the way for the entire game.”

The second half was much of the same, as Terrebonne continued to pour on the points.

After Ellender (1-1 overall) punted on its opening possession of the second half, the Tigers marched down the field and scored on Doniver Harris’ 8-yard run for a 38-0 lead.

Williams added another touchdown pass – his third of the game – on a 12-yard strike to Douglas to extend the Tigers’ lead to 45-0. Williams was effective Terrebonne completing 10-of-19 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns and added 92 yards rushing.

“Everybody did what they had to do from the offensive line to the receivers,” Williams said. “They helped pave the way so I can complete the passes that I needed to make.”

Terrebonne’s final touchdowns came when Deamontae Anderson recovered the ball in the end zone on a bad snap on a punt attempt and a Lucas’ 58-yard run.

Ellender quarterback Patrick Perna has some success throwing the ball, completing 16-of-28 passes for 166 yards. Tyshaun Hester caught 10 passes for 74 yards for Ellender.

Terrebonne’s win spoiled Ellender’s first game on its home new turf field.