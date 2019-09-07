PERRY — Rutherford (1-2) dropped its second straight game Friday night with a 19-6 loss to Taylor County (1-2).

The Rams' only points of the night came when receiver Levi Hunter broke a tackle in the fourth quarter and raced approximately 70 yards downfield to the end zone.

Rutherford coach Loren Tillman said things got away from the Rams in the third quarter when a fumbled punt return allowed Taylor County to control the ball for the first nine or 10 minutes of the second half.

The Rams actually drove the length of the field when the offense finally got back out there, but the drive ended with a lost fumble going into the end zone for a touchback.

“By that time we were done with the third quarter, smoking halfway through the fourth quarter, and then we really got up against the wall on the clock with the time that was left in the game,” Tillman said.

QUOTABLE

“Chris Dickerson was covering probably their best receiver and did a great job at defending him and containing him in the passing game. Had a couple passes defended and did a really great job eliminating that guy.”

—Rutherford coach Loren Tillman on his defensive back Chris Dickerson’s success covering Taylor County receiver Zoe Roberts.

UP NEXT

Rutherford will try to get back on track with a road game against Marianna (2-1) on Friday night.

Taylor County doesn’t have quite as long to rest, as the Bulldogs must travel to Tommy Oliver Stadium to take on Bay on Thursday night.