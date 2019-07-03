Thursday night Americans all across the country will feast on hot dogs and cold beers before taking their seats to stare into the spectacular Fourth of July fireworks show.

Unfortunately, too many of those fireworks will go off on the dimly lit battleground that is their computer screens.

Earlier this year a reporter asked U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe if she was excited to visit the White House — assuming she and the women’s national soccer team won the World Cup this summer.

"I’m not going to the F—— White House. No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited," she replied back in January.

As the U.S. was busy cruising through the early stages of the world’s largest tournament, the video resurfaced in a tweet by @8by8mag, sparking a slew of controversy both in the media and comment sections across the Internet.

The day before the U.S. played (and beat) France in the quarterfinals, President Donald Trump threw gas on the flames when he tweeted, "Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!"

From there, the debate about the appropriateness of Rapinoe’s words, Trump’s response and everything in between raged. Rapinoe’s girlfriend, basketball star Sue Bird, even penned an op-ed for the Players’ Tribune defending Rapinoe while throwing a few jabs at Trump in the process.

Rapinoe scores both goals to lift the U.S. past France? People had thoughts.

Rapinoe doesn’t play against England in the semifinal due to a strained hamstring? Didn’t slow them down for a second.

And with their place in the final locked in for Sunday against the Netherlands, the battle is sure to continue.

To this I ask — who cares?

The U.S is on the verge of completing one of the most dominant runs international soccer has ever seen — men or women — and people are arguing if a woman is justified in saying she doesn’t want to participate in a glorified photo-op.

Maybe she was wrong for sparking the fight. She later apologized for cursing but not the overall sentiment. Maybe Trump should have been the bigger person and not responded.

That shouldn’t change fan loyalty.

Right or wrong, left or right, supporting America in its total athletic domination over the rest of the world should be a unifying spirit sweeping from coast to coast.

Let the rest of the background noise play out after they win. If you want to hate her or you want to use this as a reason to attack Trump, do it on Monday. I promise people will still be itching to argue.

But regardless of your views on the matter you should be pulling for the U.S. — yes, that includes Rapinoe — to succeed this weekend.

To put the historic nature of the game into perspective, the U.S. is playing in its third straight World Cup final and going for a second consecutive win after thrashing Japan 5-2 in 2015.

Since the women’s World Cup first began in 1991, only one team (Germany in ‘03 and ’07) has won back-to-back titles. No team, before now, reached three straight finals.

But that’s a relatively small sample size, so let’s take a look at the men’s side.

The last time a men’s team won back-to-back titles was Brazil in ’58 and ’62. Only one other team ever pulled off the feat with Italy doing so in ’34 and ’38.

Twice teams reached three straight (West Germany in ’82, ’86 and ’90 and Brazil in ’94, ’98 and ’02), but West Germany walked away with only one victory and Brazil’s championships were non-consecutive.

No team, men or women, ever won consecutive World Cup titles during a three-appearance streak.

There’s nothing American’s love more than winning. From the economic ideals of capitalism to who can raise the fattest pig, the need to be No. 1 is engrained into American life.

The U.S. has the possibility to be an unquestioned No. 1 on Sunday.

Don’t let a petty political argument get in the way of supporting that.

