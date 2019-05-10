NATCHITOCHES — Megan Landry gave it all she had.

With every throw, the diminutive pitcher’s releasing grunts built into guttural shouts as the game waned on into the ninth inning tied 0-0 between the Southland Conference’s two best teams and its two best pitchers squaring face-to-face in a classic duel.

It was the third time this season Nicholls’ Landry and Sam Houston State’s Lindsey McLeod went against each other, but by far the most important with the Bearkats and Colonels meeting this time in the semifinal of the Southland Tournament.

Both previous times it was Landry who blinked first.

Thursday would be the third 109 pitches later.

Nicholls’ track back to the Southland Tournament final was forced into a detour Thursday night as the Colonels fell 2-0 in extra innings after SHSU’s Brooke Malia walked-off with a two-run shot over the left field bleachers.

"I’m flipping the switch really quick," Landry said. "It would’ve been great to win three in a row and be conference champs, but everybody likes the underdog. We just have to win a couple more to be conference champs. I’m definitely staying with a positive attitude."

While the loss goes next to her name and she did allow the winning home run, the result can hardly be placed on Landry’s shoulders.

Regardless of result, Thursday was potentially the best game of her season for a player who became Nicholls’ all-time winningest pitcher roughly 24 hours earlier.

Landry (26-11) allowed just five hits, including the game winner. And with the initial runner reaching on an error, only one of the runs counts as earned. Both of Landry’s regular season losses to SHSU had unearned runs making the difference in one-run games.

From the third to the eighth innings, Landry retired 15 consecutive batters in order, hitting a head in the seventh when she needed just 10 pitches to send the game into extras.

Her streak would end the next time up to the circle when she gave up a pair of singles before getting Megan McDonald to fly out to the left field gap where Nicholls’ Corynn Major made a nice snag to escape the jam.

Smelling blood in the water, SHSU put its leadoff runner on in the ninth when first baseman Samantha Dares dropped the throw. The miscue made little difference, however, with Malia ending the game in the next at bat.

Despite it all, Landry said intense pitchers’ duels like Thursday are the most fun she can have on the softball field.

"(Landry) was amazing," Nicholls coach Angel Santiago said. "She just did a great job. She kept it close and did what she was supposed to do. What more can you expect from a kid who goes nine innings?"

But Landry couldn’t do everything for Nicholls — McLeod made sure of that.

The recently-named Southland Pitcher of the Year — a title that went to Landry in 2018 -- got knocked for four hits by the Colonels. But with an error allowing one on a walk moving another, she did face slightly more common threats.

Santiago said the deciding factor of the day was that Nicholls never strung any of those hits together, not any falter in Landry’s performance.

The Colonels almost won the game in regulation when it had runners on the corners with two outs in the seventh. Melise Gossen roped a double to left center before a fly ball moved pinch runner Mallery Marino to third. Emma Holland then battled McLeod for a 10-pitch walk to apply the most heat on either pitcher at any point in the game.

McLeod said she simply stayed relaxed and took it one pitch at a time, and that’s where the threat would end with pinch hitter Gretchen Morgan flying out to left for the third out.

Nicholls had one more chance in the eighth with a leadoff single from Samantha Mracich, but McLeod retired the next three in order. The Colonels went down without contestation in the ninth.

Sam Houston earned a ticket to the final and whoever they play will have to beat them twice on Friday.

"It’s always going to be a pitching duel between me and her," McLeod said. "I’m just so proud of our team. I knew the whole time they were going to get it at some point. I never lost faith in that. It’s a great feeling to come out with a win after nine innings."