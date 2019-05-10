SAND HILLS — Bozeman had played Port St. Joe twice this season since last year’s two lopsided losses to the Tiger Sharks in the district tournament and region playoffs, winning both games in low-scoring affairs.

But it was Thursday’s District 4-1A championship game that was circled on the Bucks’ calendar throughout the season after getting run-ruled by the Tiger Sharks in last year’s league final.

Bozeman returned the favor in the rematch, avenging that loss with a 10-0 five-inning victory to claim the program’s first district championship since 2016.

The Bucks did it in dominating fashion, out-hitting the Tiger Sharks 10-3 and reaching base 16 times to just five for PSJ.

"We played well tonight," Bozeman coach Jeff Patton said. "We swung the bats, got some bunts down, pitched well, and played good defense. We did everything a good baseball team does and (PSJ) is a very good baseball team over there. They have our respect."

Bozeman jumped out to the early lead by getting five runs in the second inning off of Tiger Sharks starter Carter Dorsch thanks to four hits and a costly two-out error by PSJ.

After loading the bases and getting a run across when Barrett Johnston was hit by a pitch, Brock Langlotz followed with a two-RBI single up the middle to score Zack Foster and Charlie Red to make it 3-0.

A ground ball by Cade Parker was misplayed by PSJ second baseman Jacob Hopper to allow another run to come in, with Chad McCann making it hurt even more with an RBI single to right field to score Langlotz.

That was more than enough support for the Bucks’ ace Parker, who stranded runners in scoring position in the first two innings before picking up steam as the game went along.

The Tiger Sharks had no hits against Parker over the final three innings, striking out five times and reaching only on a hit batter and an error.

"It seemed like he got better every inning," Patton said of his senior right-hander. "We scored a couple of runs and you could sense he was smelling the finish line a little bit and he was gonna get us there."

Parker said it was a game that he and his teammates had been waiting for all season.

"It feels so good. These guys work so hard and to come out here and play like we did was awesome, especially after what happened last year," he said. "It was some sweet revenge."

Parker had a quiet night at the plate, but every one of his teammates got at least one hit. Langlotz finished with two hits, two RBI, and two runs, while McCann was 2 for 3 with three RBI.

Johnston added a hit, a walk, three RBI, and two runs, while Tyler Lee had a hit and an RBI. Foster and Red each finished with a hit, a walk, and two runs.

A two-RBI hit by McCann made it 7-0 in the fourth inning and the Bucks put the game away with a three-run fifth.

Bozeman ran off Dorsch, who took the loss for giving up six earned runs on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts in four innings, after a walk by Foster and a single by Red to start the home half of the fifth.

Taylor Gay loaded the bases with no outs on a bunt single off of the new PSJ pitcher Hopper before Johnston delivered a two-RBI single up the middle to score Foster and Red to make it 9-0. Lee’s single through the middle of the infield brought Gay home for the final run.

Aside from one defensive miscue, it was nearly a perfect game for the Bucks, who twice reached on perfectly placed bunt singles and went 5 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

"We executed, we were relaxed, we were loose, and we were ready to play," Patton said. "We’ve got a lot of confidence. We take a lot of pride in doing the little things well and it kind of creates the big stuff, and we’ve got good players. We’ve got good kids, quality, character kids and they play hard for each other and it shows."

Bozeman (25-2) will now get to host its Region 2-1A semifinal against the loser of Friday’s District 3 championship game between Northview and Jay on Tuesday. PSJ (17-10) will play on the road against the winner.