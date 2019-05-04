What a difference a few hours make.

Nicholls softball started Friday night filled with promise and excitement after taking the first leg of a doubleheader 3-2 over Southeastern Louisiana in come-from-behind fashion. In the process, the Colonels locked in a Top 2 finish in the Southland Conference standings with a chance to steal a second straight regular season title from Sam Houston in the final weekend of the year.

By the end of the night, Nicholls was trying to rebound from a loss (11-1) unlike any the current generation of players has ever seen with the program’s first run-rule loss at home to a conference opponent since 2013.

The Colonels (31-20 overall, 20-6 in the SLC) still have a chance to win the Southland title and claim the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming conference tournament, but the road is much more precarious now that they can no longer sweep the Lions.

In order to win the outright title, Nicholls must win today’s series finale at noon while Sam Houston State (20-4 in the SLC) would need to be swept in all three games by Stephen F. Austin.

Nicholls could also win a share of the crown if it wins and SFA (17-7 in the SLC) takes two of three over Sam Houston State. A loss and a SFA sweep would also create a three-way tie for first.

Sam Houston also holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Nicholls. NSU and SFA did not play this season.

But the Colonels are trying not to think about all that right now. The only thing coach Angel Santiago wants them to take from Friday night’s crushing defeat is that it can never happen again.

That’s not what good teams do.

"I’m ready to go again," Santiago said. "The game is over whether they won by 10 or by one. You just have to move on quickly and do what you do. Knowing this group, they care a lot. They’ll make it happen. They’ll make it right. They usually do."

Nicholls was off its game from the very beginning of Game 1 when ace Megan Landry was taken for two runs on four hits before the end of the second inning.

But Landry expected the Lions — with seven of their nine batters hitting above .300 on the season and the Southland’s most productive offense — to come out swinging.

Taking a deep breath and letting the pressure of perfection slip away, the senior settled down to allow only four more hits and no runs the rest of the night. By the end, she had retired 10 of the final 11 batters faced in order.

Thanks to a two-run rally in the third and a go-ahead RBI from Corynn Major with two outs in the sixth, Landry was able to take her 24th win of the season.

"That was expected. I didn't expect to pitch an absolutely perfect game," Landry said. "But our team responded and had my back and the offense was able to produce.

"A lot of times when I give up runs at the beginning of a game, it’s just more motivation to sharpen up. I take the mindset that it can only get better from here."

Landry did not pitch in the second game and that’s where the wheels fell off.

The Lions once again jumped ahead early when Ella Manzer hit a two-run homer in the fourth at bat of the game off Nicholls’ Emily Danehower. A pair of errors by first baseman Samantha Dares in the third tacked on another two runs.

Two more runs in the fifth finished Danehower’s day with four earned runs on five hits. Alexis LaBure allowed three more runs in the sixth before SLU ended the night early.

"We’ve just got to reevaluate what’s going on," Santiago said. "Tough week. Maybe it’s final exams? I don’t know. But you’ve got to be able to finish your day and play the best you can. At least play at a competitive level. That wasn't competitive for us."