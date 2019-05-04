After HBU junior centerfielder Chase Talbot tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the ninth, the Huskies rallied for four in the top of the 12th for an 11-7 victory over Nicholls in the Southland Conference series opener Friday night at Ray E. Didier Field.

Talbot went 3-for-5, adding a pair of triples, four RBIs and scored three times for HBU (16-9, 8-14 SLC). Senior catcher Erik Voller went 2-for-6, scoring twice and driving in a run and junior rightfielder Brandon Bena went 2-for-5 and scored a run. Junior shortstop Nathan Soriano drove in a pair of runs.

Senior righthander Daniel Endsley (1-3) earned the win, hurling four perfect innings in relief and striking out three. Senior starter Brady Batten allowed four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.

Champ Davison went 3-for-6 and scored a run and Alec Paz went 1-for-5 and scored twice for the Colonels (23-23, 10-12).

Beau Balado (1-4) took the loss, allowing two runs on a hit with seven strikeouts and a walk in 2 2/3 innings. Starter Trever Kilcrease gave up three runs on three hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

Paz singled to lead off the fourth and Mason Turner followed with an RBI double. Adam Tarver then singled to give the Colonels a 2-0 lead.

Kilcrease held the Huskies hitless through five innings, but Talbot led off the sixth with a triple to rightcenter and scored on Soriano's RBI groundout.

Bena led off the seventh with a single to left and went to second on a wild pitch. Voller laid down a bunt single, then Edmondson reached on a bunt single to load the bases with no outs. Bena was forced out at home, but the bases remained loaded when senior designated hitter Anthony Jones reach on the fielder's choice, then senior pinch hitter Derek Reilly laid down a squeeze bunt to tie the game and reached first for a single. Talbot unloaded the bases with another triple and Soriano brought him home with a single up the middle to put the Huskies ahead, 6-2.

Davison led off the eighth with a single, then Austin France drew a walk off Batten. Senior righthander JT Newton came in and hit Paz with his first pitch to load the bases. Pinch hitter Dane Simon laid down a bunt single and an error by Newton allowed another run to score to make the score 6-4. Adam Tarver was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, then Brady Bell walked to force in another run. Dillon Belle grounded into a double play as Simon scored to tie the game, 6-6. Waylon LeBlanc tried to bunt his way on, but Newton's throw to first was high and allowed Tarver to score the go-ahead run.

With one out in the ninth, Talbot blasted a solo shot to right, his fifth home run of the year, to tie the game, 7-7.

Endsley set the Colonels down in order in the ninth, 10th and 11th. Balado, who had struck out of seven of the eight batters he had faced, walked junior third baseman Trent Franson with one out in the 12th, then junior first baseman Johnny Gonzales singled up the middle on an 0-2 count to put runners on the corners and chase Balado from the game. Bena was intentionally walked to load the bases when Gonzales stole second, then Voller laid down a squeeze bunt single for the lead, but pitcher Nick Heckman's throw to first skipped into rightfield, allowing Gonzales and Bena to score and Voller to go all the way to third. Edmondson added a sacrifice fly to extend the Huskies' lead to 11-7.

Endsley once again set down Nicholls in order in the 12th to notch his first win of the season.

The series continues with a 4 p.m. start today, weather permitting, and concludes with a 2 p.m. first pitch Sunday.