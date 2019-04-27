RAINBOW CITY — It’s safe to say Westbrook Christian is playoff-ready.

The Class 2A, No. 7 Warriors had little trouble in sweeping Section in a pair of five-inning routs, 13-1 and 14-0 in the second round of the state high school baseball playoffs Friday night.

Westbrook (19-12) combined for 24 hits on the day, while getting strong outings from starters Samuel and Andrew Dutton. Samuel Dutton went all five innings in game one, allowing one hit, one earned run and three walks while fanning 12, and Andrew Dutton tossed three innings in game two, giving up one hit and no walks while striking out seven. Steven Smith and Brett Vice each tossed an inning in relief to wrap up the series.

“We’ve been fortunate, the first two weeks of the playoffs, those guys have competed,” Westbrook coach Matt Kennedy said of his pitchers. “We’ve got those guys (Samuel and Andrew Dutton) one and two, but we’ve got other guys we feel like have been prepared. I feel like there’s four or five guys we can run out there. It’s a good thing to have.”

The only time the Warriors were in any danger at all came in the top of the first in game one. Section (11-12) loaded the bases with one out (with the Lions getting a single, a hit-by-pitcher and walk), and Samuel Dutton walked Cole Woods to bring home the game’s first run. Dutton settled down after that, fanning the final two batters of the frame.

When Westbrook countered with four runs in the bottom of the first, the rout was on.

Greysen Robinson led the Warriors in game one with two hits, including a double and five RBIs. Isaac James had two hits and three RBIs. John Ross Morgan and Fisher Glasgow each had one hit and two RBI. Andrew Dutton blasted a triple.

Westbrook only led 1-0 after the first inning of game two, but a seven-run second quickly put it out of reach. Andrew Dutton led the way in the nightcap with two hits and three RBI. Glasgow and Robinson each contributed two hits and one RBI, with one of Robinson’s hits a double. James had a double and two RBIs, while Cole Patterson tallied one hit and two RBIs. Samuel Dutton drove in two runs. Vice plated one run.

By The Numbers

13 — Section pitchers combined to walk 13 Westbrook batters in the doubleheader. ... 5 — Over the two games, Warrior pitchers gave up a total of five hits. ... 10 — The Lions’ Taylor Payne gave up 10 earned runs in the opening game in three innings of work; he also walked seven and yielded eight hits.

Coachspeak

“We have been, especially on the mound, preparing all season (for the playoffs). Those guys go out there every time and give us a chance to win. They did what they were supposed to do. We threw strikes, and we did our job at the plate. We had an opportunity to score runs, and that’s what we did.” — Kennedy

Stat Sheet

Andrew Lockridge, Joseph Gilchrist and Anthony Alberghina each had two hits on the day for Westbrook. ... Jacob Gentry’s three hits were tops on the day for the Lions. ... Woods drove in Section’s lone run of the day. ... Taylor Payne and Johnathan Carroll each chipped in a hit each in the second game.

Up Next

Westbrook will visit No. 10 Red Bay, which swept Sulligent, on Friday for a doubleheader, and a third game if needed Saturday, in the state quarterfinals.