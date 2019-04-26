Every summer the top college quarterbacks in the country converge on Thibodaux to serve as counselors at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux.

Here at The Courier and Daily Comet we do our best to speak to as many of them as possible for mini-profiles on them as they cruise through our coverage area, although for just a short period of time.

Over the years since the Manning Camp landed in Thibodaux we have pretty much done features on all of them, or at least the ones who come to the 45-minute media session that takes place each Friday of the event.

The list of quarterbacks we have done stories on is too long to name.

I was reminded about just how cool it is to have those guys come to our area once a year during Round 1 of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

That’s when the New York Giants took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall to backup Eli Manning and become his heir apparent.

It’s interesting because Jones, who I talked to for a story at the Manning Camp over the summer, played for David Cutcliffe at Duke and Cutcliffe was the head coach at Ole Miss when Eli Manning played there and the offensive coordinator at Tennessee when Peyton Manning was wearing orange.

I asked Jones about that connection over the summer at the Manning Camp and what it was like playing for Cutcliffe and working on his quarterback craft under him.

"It’s been awesome," Jones said. "To have a guy like (Cutcliffe) as your head coach is huge for a quarterback. There are certain things that he sees and feels that most coaches probably don’t because he has so much experience of being around the game and being around quarterbacks for so long. I am very fortunate to work with a guy like that."

While Missouri quarterback Drew Lock wasn’t taken on Thursday night, he proved to be a major talking point and will surely be taken tonight in either Round 2 or 3. He is one of the top players left on the board.

Lock could have been in the 2018 NFL draft and here is what he said when I asked him why he decided to return for another season in Columbia, Mo., while working on a story on him over the summer.

"(Coming back to Missouri) came down to a lot of things," Lock said. "I talked it over with my family and got a lot of feedback from the NFL. We have an opportunity to have a really good year. We have 10 of our 11 starters on offense coming back. All five offensive linemen come back. I can also get my degree. There were a lot of reasons for me coming back."

But now it’s on to the NFL for Jones and Lock.

It’s so cool that the future star quarterbacks of the NFL are here every year and we get to do stories on them, follow them for the rest of their college years, watch as they are drafted and then as they play on Sundays.

Where else in the country do local sports writers get that chance?

