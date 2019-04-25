The No. 9 Vandebilt Catholic baseball team dropped its Division II playoff opener 9-4 against No. 8 De La Salle on Wednesday night at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium on the Delgado Community College campus in New Orleans.

The Terriers fell to 22-10 overall after the loss in Game 1 of the best-of-three series, while De La Salle improved to 20-9 on the season.

Vandebilt scored a run in the first inning and three runs in the seventh inning.

The Terriers got three hits, including a double from Jean-Luc Lapeyre and three RBIs and a homer from Brennen Hamner.

Josh Shelly started and took the loss for the Terriers (six hits, error) and Zach Regira, Caleb Ougel and Owen Schexnayder also pitched for Vandebilt.

De La Salle had eight hits and made two errors.

Game 2 of the series is set for 4 p.m. Saturday back at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium with Game 3 set for 7 p.m. if necessary.