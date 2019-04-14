Logan McCracken shot his worst round of the tournament but that didn’t matter as the Oklahoma City native took first place and the $20,000 first-place purse at the Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Golf Classic at Ellendale Country Club on Saturday in Houma.

McCracken shot a par 72 for his first round in the seventies after shooting in the sixties in the first three rounds during the All Pro Tour event.

But considering the wind was gusting over 30 mph at times it was enough to hold on.

McCracken entered the final round with a five-stroke lead, and ended up four strokes ahead of Taylor Montgomery and Eric Ricard, who tied for second at 10 under.

Ian Snyman and Kolton Crawford tied for fourth at nine under.

The wind wreaked havoc on long shots and puts, and even blew off the corner of the canopy covering the scorekeepers table, causing tournament officials to take it down.

"Today was tough. I was looking at the weather last night, and I knew (Saturday) would be a real tough day," McCracken said. "I’m from Oklahoma, so I play in this kind of stuff almost every day. It wasn’t about making birdies today, it was just trying to keep everything in front of me and hit pars. I had a few really good up and downs, and that kind of saved me. And fortunately I came out on top. It was getting kind of tight down the end, but I eagled 16, and that took some pressure off."

Ricard shot a three-under 69, along with Snyman and Crawford. Only 11 of the 42 golfers broke par in the final round.

"My main goal was just to keep it in play, because the wind was so crazy," Ricard said. "Once you hit a shot it could go anywhere. I had a lot of key putts for par, and I just tried to keep it going, and I finished off with a solid round."

Montgomery shot a two-under 70.

"I made a lot of mental mistakes, but that’s easy to do on a day like today," he said. "You hit a good shot and end up with a bogie, so it’s kind of frustrating. I played solid all week, so I feel pretty good about it."

McCracken said winning the tournament was "awesome."

"I haven’t won in about four or five years," he said. "It’s been a lot of hard work and it finally paid off."