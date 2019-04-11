For the second straight year, the Terrebonne High boys and Vandebilt Catholic girls were in complete control of the Terrebonne Parish Track and Field meet held at Buddy Marcello Stadium in Houma on Wednesday and each rolled to victory.

Terrebonne’s boys dominated the team standings with 104 points. Vandebilt finished as runner-up with 84 points and the rest of the standings consisted of H.L. Bourgeois (third, 67 points), Houma Christian School (fourth, 47 points), South Terrebonne (fifth, 46 points) and Ellender (sixth, 44 points).

On the girls side, Vandebilt scored 161 points to continue its recent steak of first-place team finishes at local track meets. Terrebonne was girls runner-up at 97 points, and the rest of the girls standings included H.L. Bourgeois (third, 48 points), South Terrebonne (fourth, 31 points), Ellender (fifth, 19 points) and Houma Christian (sixth, 12 points).

It was a day where both teams had athletes finish with personal bests in their respective events. The teams are gearing up for district meets next week.

It was a successful showing for the Tigers, who got first-place finishes from Ja’Ques Austin in the 400-meter dash (51.77 seconds), Devonte Ray in the 800-meter run (2:06.70), the 4x100-meter relay team (43.48), the 4x400-meter relay team (3:32.68), the 4x800-meter relay team (8:46.00), Adrian Jones and D’Jon Scott with a tie in the high jump (5-08) and Daunte Parish in the javelin (144-08).

Terrebonne boys coach Marty Collins said it was a productive day for the Tigers.

“The important thing about this meet is it gives us some momentum going into district,” Collins said. “We got a win under our belts. The guys feel good about themselves. We actually ran a couple of different guys in a couple of different events. We had a lot of guys PRs (Wednesday night). The 4x800 relay, we finally found our four-guy combination. We ran 8:46 (Wednesday) and I’m real excited about it.”

The day got even sweeter for Terrebonne’s boys team as it won the always highly-anticipated “Fat Man Relays.” The Tigers held off challenges from Vandebilt and South Terrebonne to win an exhibition 4x100 relay involving athletes who normally compete in just field events.

Terrebonne’s foursome of Deamontae Anderson, Tristen Gorrell, Daunte Parish and Kadan Lewis led the Tigers to victory and earned the prize of a dozen donuts.

“We love our Mr. Ronnie’s donuts,” Collins said. “One thing about those boys is they can eat all those donuts and still run.”

Vandebilt’s girls continued its dominance of local track meets. The Lady Terriers won every meet this season and it remained the same at the parish meet.

The Lady Terriers got first-place finishes from Madison Richoux in the 400-meter dash (1:02.23), Brynn Kelso in the 800-meter run (2:25.60) and the 1600-meter run (5:19.21), Ella Chestnut in the 3200-meter run (11:58.76), Ilse Jongblote in the 100-meter hurdles (16.89), the 4x400-meter relay (4:20.50), the 4x800-meter relay (10:28.36), Rebecca Lawrence in the high jump (5-05), Emery Prentice in the pole vault (11-00) and Sarah Boudreaux in the discus (89-06).

Lawrence stood out for the Lady Terriers by breaking a school record with 5-05 mark in the high jump. She said it was a surprise since her coaches tricked her into thinking she was jumping 5-04 when it was instead 5-05.

“It feels so good,” Lawrence said. “I’ve been working on it since eighth grade. It’s finally paying off.”

Vandebilt girls coach Matt “Tank” Falgout said Lawrence was one of several Lady Terriers who stepped up their performances on Wednesday.

“(Wednesday) was a great day,” Falgout said. “Even though we came out on top to win the parish relays, it was most exciting not because we won, but because we have so many girls starting to peak at the right time. We had so many girls PR (Wednesday). It was phenomenal and fun to watch. I really believe (Wednesday’s meet) was a good drill for us to fine tune some things. It’s really special to see the girls accomplish what they did this year.”

Terrebonne’s Taylor Walls was named the girls’ field MVP for the fifth straight time this year. She won the long jump (17-10) and the triple jump (37-00 ¼). Terrebonne’s Corieon Austin (first in the 200-meter dash, second in 100-meter dash and first in 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays) and Kelso were the girls’ track MVPs for the Lady Terriers.

Houma Christian’s Jeremy Bardarson (second in discus and shot put) and Vandebilt’s Kenneth Franklin (first in triple jump, third in long jump) shared boys’ field MVP honors, and Vandebilt’s Dylan Smith (first in 1600-meter run, 3200-meter run and 4x800-meter relay) was the boys’ track MVP.

For complete results from the Terrebonne Parish Relays, visit www.bayoupreps.com.