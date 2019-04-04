There was not much movement among Etowah County teams in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association’s high school baseball and softball rankings released Wednesday night.

The only team to move was Etowah, which dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 in Class 5A. The Blue Devils (20-8) went 3-1 over the rankings period, notching wins over Spanish Fort, Russellville and Arab and losing to Westbrook Christian on Tuesday, being no-hit by the Warriors in the process.

Westbrook remained at No. 10 in 2A. The Warriors (11-9) were 1-1 since the last rankings, losing to Vestavia Hills before the no-no tossed by Samuel and Andrew Dutton in a 4-0 win over the Blue Devils on Tuesday. That victory actually snapped a five-game losing streak and helped keep Westbrook in the rankings.

Hokes Bluff remained as the top-ranked team in 4A. Last season’s state runner-up went 3-0 over the rankings period, topping West End and Sardis to win the county tournament, then defeating area foe Jacksonville. The Eagles are 15-2 on the season.

Southside made its first appearance of the season in 5A, landing in the others nominated in baseball.

In softball, no county teams were ranked. However, Southside was in the others nominated in 5A and West End was among the other teams nominated in 2A.

Other area baseball teams ranked included Piedmont (No. 5 in 3A), Fyffe (No. 3 in 2A) and Spring Garden (No. 7 in 1A).

Area softball teams ranked included Plainview (No. 3 in 3A), Sand Rock (No. 4 in 2A), Collinsville (No. 7 in 2A), Cedar Bluff (No. 8 in 2A) and Spring Garden (No. 5 in 1A).

Here are this week's ASWA baseball and softball rankings.

BASEBALL

Class 7A

1. Bob Jones (26-5)

2. Smiths Station (19-4)

3. Hoover (23-8)

4. Hewitt-Trussville (24-4)

5. Oak Mountain (20-5)

6. Mountain Brook (21-7)

7. Prattville (22-6)

8. McGill-Toolen (15-6-1)

9. Vestavia Hills (20-7)

10. Austin (19-6)

Others nominated: Auburn (15-6), James Clemens (18-8), Thompson (16-11), Huntsville (15-7), Spain Park (17-10), Fairhope (19-9), Central-Phenix City (11-5), Baker (12-8)

Class 6A

1. Russell County (25-3)

2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (18-4)

3. Hazel Green (15-13)

4. Faith Academy (15-4)

5. Spanish Fort (14-10)

6. Saraland (17-8)

7. Hueytown (20-7)

8. Wetumpka (19-8)

9. Oxford (17-7)

10. Cullman (14-10)

Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (18-9), Homewood (15-7), Chelsea (14-10), Athens (15-9), Buckhorn (13-10), Robertsdale (16-7), Muscle Shoals (13-7), Northview (15-11), Gardendale (12-7), Decatur (9-9), Helena (14-13), Hartselle (13-16)

Class 5A

1. St. Paul’s (18-4)

2. Charles Henderson (21-4)

3. Jasper (19-7)

4. Shelby County (17-6-1)

5. Etowah (20-8)

6. Corner (18-9)

7. Chilton County (16-6)

8. Jackson (18-4)

9. UMS-Wright (12-7)

10. Mortimer Jordan (19-9)

Others nominated: Alexandria (13-10), Ardmore (12-7), Carroll (13-8), East Limestone (11-9), Lawrence County (13-11), Scottsboro (12-6), Southside (17-11), Sylacauga (10-5)

Class 4A

1. Hokes Bluff (15-2)

2. Trinity (16-6)

3. North Jackson (16-4)

4. LAMP (16-5)

5. Mobile Christian (11-8-1)

6. Andalusia (16-8)

7. West Morgan (13-5)

8. Elmore County (14-5)

9. Haleyville (13-5)

10. Oak Grove (14-8)

Others nominated: Alabama Christian (14-7), Brooks (9-6), Deshler (12-7), Fairview (13-7), Headland (9-8), Holtville (14-6), Priceville (12-10)

Class 3A

1. St. James (13-7)

2. Gordo (15-3)

3. Providence Christian (15-6)

4. Winfield (22-6)

5. Piedmont (21-5)

6. Bayside Academy (14-6)

7. Phil Campbell (20-5)

8. Hanceville (9-2)

9. Houston Academy (18-8)

10. Prattville Christian (12-10)

Others nominated: Beulah (12-5), Geneva (12-10), Hale County (11-4), Opp (11-7), T.R. Miller (12-5)

Class 2A

1. G.W. Long (19-5)

2. Thorsby (18-3)

3. Fyffe (17-2)

4. Decatur Heritage (13-5)

5. Luverne (13-8)

6. Highland Home (15-3)

7. Cottage Hill Christian (13-6)

8. Ariton (19-11)

9. Leroy (15-7)

10. Westbrook Christian (11-9)

Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (9-6), Fayetteville (13-9), Goshen (12-7), Ranburne (13-7), Red Bay (13-7), Sumiton Christian (9-8), Vincent (9-9)

Class 1A

1. Millry (20-4)

2. Brantley (16-5)

3. Athens Bible (14-5)

4. Mars Hill (16-5)

5. Sweet Water (13-8)

6. Covenant Christian (15-1)

7. Spring Garden (12-4)

8. Victory Christian (13-3)

9. Falkville (12-7)

10. Holy Spirit (9-3)

Others nominated: Donoho (9-4), Gaylesville (6-7), Heritage Christian (7-5), Ragland (7-6), Red Level (8-6), Winterboro (10-5).

AISA

1. Morgan Academy (16-0)

2. Autauga Academy (28-8)

3. Macon-East (24-7)

4. Lee-Scott Academy (15-9)

5. Hooper Academy (22-7)

6. Tuscaloosa Academy (13-8)

7. Bessemer Academy (21-10)

8. Lakeside Academy (19-4)

9. Pike Liberal Arts (17-9)

10. Patrician (15-4)

Others nominated: Coosa Valley Academy (15-11), Escambia Academy (11-5), Glenwood (11-7), Jackson Academy (13-7), Monroe Academy (12-5).

SOFTBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Fairhope (26-3)

2. Spain Park (26-4)

3. Hewitt-Trussville (23-5)

4. Sparkman (22-4)

5. Bob Jones (21-2)

6. Thompson (25-3)

7. Central-Phenix City (21-10)

8. Vestavia Hills (15-11)

9. Auburn (12-10)

10. Prattville (23-12-1)

Others nominated: Austin (9-11), Baker (17-9), Hoover (17-9), Huntsville (16-5), James Clemens 12-11-1), Oak Mountain (12-9).

CLASS 6A

1. Buckhorn (22-2)

2. Northview (21-8)

3. Hazel Green (20-5)

4. Gardendale (23-3-1)

5. Saraland (22-5)

6. Daphne (15-8)

7. Hartselle (17-9)

8. Brookwood (19-6)

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-9)

10. Baldwin County (18-12)

Others nominated: Athens (12-8), Chelsea (12-8), Oxford (13-7), Pelham (17-8), Pell City (13-6).

CLASS 5A

1. Hayden (18-3)

2. Springville (16-6)

3. Tallassee (26-4)

4. Rehobeth (20-7)

5. Ardmore (14-5)

6. Mortimer Jordan (16-7)

7. Satsuma (29-5)

8. Alexandria (12-7)

9. Corner (15-6)

10. Moody (12-14)

Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (18-13), Douglas (16-5), Marbury (11-11), East Limestone (19-4), Scottsboro (9-8), Shelby County (12-5), Southside (17-13).

CLASS 4A

1. Alabama Christian (18-7)

2. Holtville (26-8)

3. White Plains (18-4)

4. American Christian (18-6)

5. LAMP (17-5)

6. North Jackson (12-2-1)

7. Wilson (21-3)

8. Good Hope (19-5)

9. Curry (20-9)

10. Leeds (11-3-1)

Others nominated: Cordova (9-8-1), Danville (12-7), Elkmont (12-8), Lincoln (22-11-1), Priceville (13-5-1).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (23-3)

2. Pisgah (19-7)

3. Plainview (14-7)

4. J.B. Pennington (10-2)

5. Pleasant Valley (17-6)

6. Colbert Heights (12-3)

7. Winfield (18-5-1)

8. Providence Christian (12-6)

9. Locust Fork (13-5)

10. Wicksburg (22-7)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (13-11-2), Geneva (13-12), Lauderdale County (10-9), Mobile Christian (8-12), Oakman (9-8), St. James (17-4).

CLASS 2A

1. G.W. Long (20-0)

2. Sumiton Christian (18-12-1)

3. Hatton (17-9)

4. Sand Rock (14-5)

5. Leroy (20-5)

6. Red Bay (13-3)

7. Collinsville (13-9-1)

8. Cedar Bluff (10-8)

9. Vincent (12-3)

10. Reeltown (9-14)

Others nominated: Horseshoe Bend (7-11), West End (9-4-1).

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (16-5)

2. Mars Hill Bible (21-7)

3. Appalachian (12-3-1)

4. Falkville (15-5)

5. Spring Garden (13-3)

6. Kinston (15-8)

7. Belgreen (10-7)

8. Millry (12-7)

9. Waterloo (7-8)

10. South Lamar (4-3)

Others nominated: Berry (8-6), Gaylesville (6-4), Holy Spirit (8-6), Skyline (5-9-1), Sweet Water (6-11).

AISA

1. Autauga Academy (32-9)

2. Macon-East (35-14)

3. Glenwood (32-6-1)

4. Edgewood (32-10)

5. Clarke Prep (15-5-1)

6. Pickens Academy (14-6)

7. Marengo Academy (17-8)

8. South Choctaw (14-5)

9. Bessemer Academy (24-11)

10. Pike Liberal Arts (19-13)

Others nominated: Cornerstone Christian (10-2), Hooper Academy (12-7), Lakeside (8-14), Lowndes Academy (15-7), Tuscaloosa Academy (8-7).